Deep State, MAHA and MAGA

The deep state is real and continues to trend as people are waking up to the reality. If Trump is doing nothing else (he's doing a lot of things but...) he is exposing that the deep state is real and remains very powerful. Bad rulings, the failure to produce the Epstein list, and even censorship on X continues and we have to keep fighting and supporting Trump or the real deep state may win the battle.

Support the show at TomRenz.com

Investigative Strategies in High-Profile Cases

Tell me, your experience as a cop, am I missing something? Do you see the parallels here?

Yeah, what I would do in this case, just, you know, let's throw down some names you just mentioned. Let's just use Prince Andrew's example. If I was heading up the investigations, I would direct a team to gather evidence, to what I thought led me to Prince Andrew as a suspect in whatever crime that was. Then I would gather the evidence as fast as possible, videotapes, photographs, talk to the alleged victim, get them identified, et cetera. Then I would set up a meeting with Prince Andrew, and his people and our people. We would have that conversation. It might not be public, but we'd have that conversation. In this case with this situation on the hope that A: you give us some names and what you know or B: we make this public and you got 24 hours what's it going to be big boy?

24 hours not 24 days?

No 24 hours only is what I'd give them. You sleep on it and you move on. I think that would get some things happening but if you don't if you don't do anything you've done nothing and I think that's where we are right now in this case.

Well, that's precisely where we are. And, you know, with Prince Andrew, that's a special case because he's, you know, part of the royal family from a foreign country, this, that, and other. Now, when you talk about someone like Bill Gates, who is also reported to be on the list, or Bill Clinton, who was reported, well, Gates is just a private citizen.