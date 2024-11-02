Dealing With Our Toxic World With Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and Eddie Stone

Thanks for watching the Tom Renz Show.

For the past several years people have asked me for health solutions. They wanted to know how to deal with the after effects of COVID, the jabs, shedding, and health in general. As you all know I'm a lawyer, not a doctor, but I do a lot of research. You should talk to your healthcare provider about your situation but I have some products and things I'm doing that I want to share.

Today I want to talk about Touchstone Essentials. I'm personally using their products for a detox right now. According to one study people can be exposed to over 80,000 various chemicals through their food, air, water, etc. These chemicals are often toxic and create a number of issues in our body leading to disease and aging. There is even evidence that many cancers are caused by cellular stress from environmental toxins.

With that being the case, it would only make sense that detoxifying your body - removing toxic agents - would help to limit these types of issues. To that extent, the Touchstone product line includes a ton of stuff to help detox your body. The Pure Body Extra is based on a high quality zeolite which is a very well studied compound that is great for removing heavy metals - possibly including graphene compounds. The Pure Body line can help reset and rebalance gut health which will assist in nutrient uptake and provide many other benefits. The Green Energy product helps with natural energy production and includes nattokinase blend which may help break down the spike proteins in your body from COVID or the jabs.

Ultimately I can say with honesty that I feel a difference using this product line. I've not done a detox like this before and this line was recommended to me by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny. I work out, eat healthy, exercise, and am still noticing a substantial difference from the detox.

We spoke with Touchstone and were able to work out a deal for a very limited time for the Pure Body and Pure Body Extra products for only $25 (normally over $100). I want to recognize that, yes, I am promoting a product, and yes, I am getting a cut for doing so. That said, I also want to point out that I've been asked to do this for years, I have been and continue to use the product myself, and I can tell you honestly that I like the difference I feel and do recommend it.

