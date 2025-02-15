Crooked Judges, DOGE & Staying MAHA Healthy

28 USC 455 requires a judge with the appearance of a conflict of interest to recuse him or herself from a case. In light of what we are learning about some of the judges working on DOGE cases this is a real issue... because they don't appear to be doing that. Also in DOGE news - Trump has signed another EO clarifying some of the things DOGE is doing... this will create problems for the corrupt left that keeps lying about it. My friend Christie Hutcherson joins us to discuss. We will also be talking about getting MAHA healthy with my friend Dan Lyons.

Big Pharma and Big Agriculture's Nefarious Alliance It's a really shady, nefarious approach to doing things and it's part of the reason that there's so much distrust for us because these programs are intentionally designed to to create dependency and control, and it's an awful thing. Meanwhile, Monsanto is owned by Bayer Pharmaceuticals, and Bayer makes money when their crops make you sick, because then you have to buy their big pharma interventions to deal with the sickness that you got from eating their poisoned food. This is part of what Bobby and MAHA are talking about. This is part of the frustration that we get in the health freedom side. So, I mean, you've got all this happening. Meanwhile, Trump steps in and says, hey, we're going to put an end to this whole cycle of corruption. Well, understand something, that when Trump pulls that funding, programs like this are no longer available, which means Big Pharma loses out big. It is Big Pharma because Big Pharma and Big Ag have merged and so Big Pharma, for example, as I said, Bayer owns Monsanto. We see a lot of the drug companies that produce vaccines, well they produce vaccines for animals and for food. So they're vaccinating your cows and your pigs as well as you. You see this kind of unholy alliance between Big Pharma and Big Ag, and they're leveraging it. Big Pharma has recognized that if they feed you poison food, you're going to need more Big Pharma products.

