Corruption in the Courts, Corruption from RINOs, Corruption Uncovered By DOGE

There is a tremendous push for censorship around the world and particularly in Europe. These guys are rounding people up for "lying" but what happens when the government is actually the liar? We saw it with COVID, they see it with the immigrant situation in the UK and we see it on a number of other issues. When you allow a crooked government to become the arbiter of truth you are in big trouble. We showed this during COVID and Elon Musk & DOGE are proving on a whole other level now. Meanwhile we have RINO Tom Cotton undermining Trump while pretending to be MAGA. We still have a LOT of RINO hunting to do.

Now, one of the things that I want to really hit today that's crazy is we're seeing all this censorship nonsense out of the EU. You know, the EU is all mad. I mean, they're furious. The tyrants over there do not want free speech. And it really mimics what happened here under Biden. But they are terrified of free speech. They are going after Elon in every way possible because they don't want free speech. In fact, Germany is actually going out and arresting people who are mean. If you make fun of someone or you're mean or you say something, I mean, it's ridiculous. It is absolutely absurd. I would have been in jail a long time ago. I probably would go to jail at least three times a day and four times on Tuesdays. And I'm okay with that. You know, I got to be honest. Nice is overrated. You know, the whole be kind thing. You know, I'm kind to my dog. I love my dog. But, you know, there's a lot of people that I kind of want to smack in head.

