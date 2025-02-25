Coming to America & Coming to Christ

Waleed Hamza was an interpreter for US forces during the Iraq war and has since come to America legally. He found Christ and has founded a non-profit that works to prevent suicide. Waleed’s story is truly inspirational and he shares he is sharing his story with us today.

A Call for Peace and Support for Refugees I certainly support the Jewish people and the right to live peacefully. But I support everybody's right to live peacefully. Israel's there and it ain't going anywhere. So the idea is that, you know, some of these people that are out there, they say, “well, Israel doesn't belong.” Oh, bull crap. Get over yourself. You guys want to live your life fighting and killing each other, I guess, go ahead. But I'd love to see us get our nose out of it. But, you know, the sad part is, though, is when we talk about these wars, in every single nation and in every single war around the world, there are good people who end up suffering greatly and people who, if given the opportunity, can do amazing things and be amazing people. And that's where refugee status and American immigration comes into play.

Occupied Paperback – October 23, 2024

by Waleed Hamza (Author), Hannah Hamza (Author)



Occupied is a gripping, emotional memoir that explores the brutal cost of war, the deep wounds of betrayal, and the transformative power of love and faith. Waleed’s story will challenge your beliefs, urging you to reconsider what true freedom really means.

"Waleed’s stories of battle, although remarkable, are only one aspect that make this book an excellent read. The plot, the setting, and the characters are real. But endings like the one in this story seem more suited to a Hollywood script than real life. Perhaps this is the most magical aspect of this story. I highly recommend this book to anyone interested in military history, leadership, service, and sacrifice, and to all who simply love a great read."

— SFC N.R., US Army Special Forces, 19th Group

