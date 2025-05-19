Comey, Global Politics & God - Guess Who Wins?

Rev. Robert Schuller joins us today to talk globalism, politics, God and everything else important. There is a huge culture war as well as the war for the hearts of America and this war comes down to good versus evil. Today we talk about the issues of the day but through the lens of faith. From vaccines and health freedom to globalists to the attacks on our kids there's a lot to talk about.

On today’s show I had the honor of sitting down with Reverend Robert Schuller, a true warrior for truth out of Orange County, California, yep, California, where speaking boldly for God isn’t exactly the norm. His book, God Always Wins, says it all, and we dive deep into why that’s the ultimate truth, no matter how messy the world gets with globalists, child trafficking, or the poison shots they push on our kids. We know who wins in the end, and it ain’t the bad guys!

Reverend Schuller shared his incredible journey, from growing up in a drive-in church started by his dad in the 1950s to leading the charge during COVID. When churches were shutting down, he bought a $180 FM transmitter, set up in a parking lot, and on Easter Sunday 2020, his was the only place in Orange County, 3.2 million people, where folks could worship. Talk about courage! He called out the medical system’s lies, sharing how he learned as a teen that Big Pharma’s “managed sickness” model keeps us sick for profit. His cystic acne cleared up when his barber, not a doctor, told him to ditch milk. That’s when he saw the system for what it is.

We also get into the COVID scam, 100% manufactured fear, from masks to lockdowns. Schuller was awake to Big Pharma’s tricks long before 2020, thanks to his son’s vaccine injury in the ‘80s, which led him to support the vaccine freedom movement. And get this, he tied California’s loss of vaccine exemptions to Senator Pan, ironic, since the god Pan is linked to “pandemic” and chaos. The man’s a fighter, not a pacifist, and he reminds us that Christianity isn’t about cowering; it’s about standing against evil, just like the Black Robe pastors who grabbed their guns during the Revolution.

Oh, and we didn’t let James Comey’s ridiculous threats against President Trump slide, what a clown, claiming he “didn’t know” it was wrong. Lock him up like they did Roger Stone!

This episode is a reminder that God’s in control, but we’ve got to take a stand. Folks, we’re fighting a spiritual battle, Ephesians 6:12, and with warriors like Schuller, we’re on the winning side. Enjoy the show!

Support Robert Schuller at https://drschuller.org/

From Medical Crisis to Alternative Healing: A Personal Account So just like, where are you coming from? How did you get here? And for me, I got here on the medical side. And I understood, so I shared a little bit about what I was doing there as far as the medical, but then I vaccinated all my children. They were fully vaccinated until my two-year-old, my youngest child, had a severe vaccine reaction. He had his MMR and his legs swelled up and he cried for two days and then immediately after that, he had asthma attacks. We almost lost him. We took him to the emergency room twice. And it was really, really sad. His pediatrician had him on antibiotics prophylactically. So he's on a constant antibiotic for his ear infections and when we got to the point where he said, you have to take all his toys out of his room and all of his, you know, and we're going, there's something wrong here. This is not jive. This does not make any sense. A friend of a friend told my wife, why don't you take him to a chiropractor? He can only help and we did and that completely changed our life. He never had another asthma attack after that. He got off all of his antibiotics and to this day, he is extremely healthy, he's athletic and he is a chiropractor.

