CDC Will Study Link Between Vaccines and Autism, AOC Says Musk is Unintelligent & SDNY

The CDC has announced that it will be studying the linkage between vaccines and autism. I have zero doubt that there is a connection but will absolutely remind everyone that it isn't just the vaccines at this point - it's the poisons they are intentionally putting in our food, water, and air as well. This is huge - especially when you consider how corrupt the CDC has been to this point - but study design will be key. We also have Elon Musk catching another giant rocket booster as it lands with the equivalent of chopsticks. This may seem like a brilliant engineering feat to some - but to AOC Elon is just unintelligent... clearly he cannot compete with her towering bartender intellect. Lastly - I feel like someone should ask - why is anyone working at the SDNY FBI office still employed? Between the Epstein files, the conflicts of interest, and all the harassment against Trump is there a reason they have not fired the entire crew and just started over?

Are We Being Poisoned? Conspiracy Theories on Health Risks We are putting so much poison in our bodies not just the vaccines, but also what they're putting in our processed foods. You got Bill Gates' factory meat that they made from cancer that they're trying to make. You've got all these different things happening. We've got to understand that what's occurring right now is an all-out war on our health and our wellbeing across the board. I mean, they put the fluoride and all these different things in our water supply, and understand our water supply, they don't filter out all the medicines, right? So, you know, whatever goes in the toilet, a lot of your medicine goes in the toilet, right? When you take a med and this is gross, sorry guys, but it's truth. You take your meds, you go to the bathroom, it goes in the toilet. That water goes through a water treatment plant, but that water treatment plant does not remove meds. They remove pee and poo, clean the water from that stuff, but they don't necessarily remove the meds that have come out of your body. So you have huge, huge levels of birth control hormones, of statins, SSRIs, all these are in the water supply. Well, they get dumped into the water supply and then that same water supply is then taken in for the water to make drinking water. Right. So then we take that same poison water supply in and we clean it but we don't clean it for SSRIs, for statins, for birth control, for all these different things, right? So this is a big issue because it ends up being very dangerous. Plus, we have all the pollutants that go into our water supply anyway.

