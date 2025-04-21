BREAKING: White House Acknowledges COVID Is From a Lab!

The White House has finally acknowledged what we all knew - COVID came from a lab. Importantly they also acknowledged that that masks don't work, social distancing was a farce, and the lockdowns were a disaster. Of course I had all this in court in 2020 but it does feel good to have additional vindication - even if it took a minute. More importantly this moves us along towards getting the accountability that we need to truly move on from the COVID debacle. We will also have MAHA Mike on today and are going to talk a bit about the endless delays on releasing the Epstein files. Mike actually went to one of the high schools that Epstein recruited underaged girls from so his perspective is unique. Big show you won't want to miss.

Compromised Politicians and Educational Control My biggest concern is that they have compromised so many politicians from the smallest all the way to the grandest positions and that's how deep and dirty this went. I think if you start to look at the connections between who was Maxwell's father... and him wanting to control the education, he made a very, very, very big attempt to try to purchase McGraw-Hill and control all of our children's education. You can't find it in a lot of the books these days, Tom Renz, but I remember that there was a quote by Stalin, and Stalin said, “if you give me control of a nation's youth, I can take over the country without firing a single shot.” And I think that's what's happening right now. 100%. Now, here's the problem. Here is the problem. Epstein didn't do this alone. No. Whoever was involved in it is still involved. The question is, who is it? Is it just one country or is it multiple? Because if he's selling blackmail, he's probably not only willing to sell it to one.

