Dan Bongino gave up millions of dollars and a top rated show to take government pay and work at the FBI. In light of his past comments on the FBI's recent performance this should be interesting. Also, Alex Jones and I broke news about the new COVID out of China and during that conversation we talked about lab grown meat. After doing extensive research and arguing with Grok AI it turns out that the lab grown meat does have a ton of cancer characteristics and Grok even admitted that most people would agree that it is cancer meat. Big show - make sure to tune it!

Double Standards in Political Investigations Now this is important and this is a shot over the bow in my opinion. So this article talks about a guy, this is the interim US Attorney for Washington DC and his name is Ed Martin. Now Martin is apparently actually investigating violent threats against Trump and his administration. Now here's the thing. Martin actually sent letters of inquiry to Chuck Schumer and Robert Garcia, both Democrat reps, who both openly and outwardly called for violence against administration figures, right? I mean, they've literally openly talked about, the one, Garcia actually said something, “we've got to bring an actual weapon to this fight.” Schumer's made all sorts of comments. This is phenomenal. Trump dealt with four years of threats, of criminal investigations, but they were based on nothing. Meanwhile, J6ers were put in jail they were told they were violent anarchist monsters for doing nothing, right? Trump was investigated for telling people to stay peaceful on J6! He said, stay peaceful and he was investigated and impeached over J6. Meanwhile, these Democrats are actually calling for violence and nobody even cares. So now Trump is turning the table and he's doing nothing that they didn't already do. He is just following the precedent that the Democrats set. I wonder how Chuck Schumer is going to respond to this.

Follow me on X @RenzTom for more on my research regarding cancer lab grown meat: “I was on with Alex Jones tonight and we talked about the FACT that lab grown meat is essentially eating cancer. So I asked Grok. Initially Grok took the mainstream position but after debating with me Grok admitted that: 1. Lab grown meat is essentially derived from cancer cell lines and that most people and experts would agree. 2. The real reason the Bill Gates lab meat crew won’t tell you this is because no one would want to eat cancer meat. Moral of the story is that Alex Jones was right again - lab grown meat is really cancer meat. Enjoy. The debate I had to get Grok to understand this was lengthy but Elon Musk is right - this is a very good tool. Feel free to read through and tell me where I’m wrong - Grok couldn’t. Bobby needs to ban this garbage immediately or sooner… this conversation doesn’t even touch on the lack of testing or oversight for these disgusting food substitutes.

THIS WAS CUT OFF OF THE END OF QUESTION 3: It hinges on trust and how much we really know about these tweaked cells. What’s your gut telling you—do you buy the “controlled enough” line, or does that engineered immortality feel too close to the edge?”

