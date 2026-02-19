The War On Our Children

Today’s discussion was not easy, but it was necessary. The pattern we are watching with Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice is deeply disturbing. Instead of aggressive prosecution tied to one of the most grotesque child exploitation networks ever exposed, we see delay, deflection, and protection. That is not justice. When powerful figures appear insulated from consequences, it reinforces a terrifying conclusion that there are elites who treat children as disposable so long as it is not their own families affected. That moral rot does not stay confined to one scandal.

This problem is not limited to the Epstein files. We see it in medical kidnapping cases where parents are sidelined by bureaucrats. We see it in the explosion of child exploitation online. We see it in public school systems that have drifted far from education and toward ideological grooming and social experimentation. Oklahoma made significant strides in confronting this decay and asserting parental authority, arguably leading the nation in some respects. Yet even there, progress is being threatened by establishment Republicans who would rather protect political alliances than protect children. That is the uncomfortable truth.

If you care about kids, you cannot be selective about accountability. Protecting children is not a partisan talking point. It is a civilizational requirement. Today’s conversation was a call to stop pretending that corruption only exists in one party or one state. It exists wherever power goes unchecked.

