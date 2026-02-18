Mark Lynch: Fighting RINOS Like Lindsey Graham & Epstein Corruption

The hard truth is this: Democrats are doing enormous damage to this country, but they cannot do it alone. They need help, and too often they get it from Republicans. Every election cycle we fight to secure a GOP majority, and when we finally get it, nothing changes. Why? Because we have a RINO problem. Senators like Murkowski, Collins, and McConnell do not govern as MAGA conservatives, and Lindsey Graham has become one of the most glaring examples of that disconnect. You cannot claim to represent the base while protecting the same corrupt systems we promised to dismantle.

If we are serious about Making America Great Again, we have to stop pretending that voting Republican in the general election is enough. The real battle is in the primaries. If you are frustrated about the Epstein debacle, about the failure to make real spending reform stick, about mRNA products still sitting on shelves, and about the general lack of accountability, then the solution is not apathy. It is engagement. It is showing up early and demanding better candidates. That is why conversations like the one today with Mark Lynch, who is challenging Lindsey Graham, actually matter. Change does not begin in November. It begins in the primaries.

If we want different results, we need different representatives. That requires courage from voters who are willing to challenge the status quo inside their own party. Complaining about RINOs while reelecting them is not a strategy. Replacing them is.

