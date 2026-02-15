From Medical Kidnapping to Epstein - Do Any Politicians Care About Kids?

Today’s show was one of those days where you watch Washington and honestly wonder if anyone in power understands the gravity of what they are doing. Pam Bondi testified in Congress and while she managed to deliver a few rehearsed sound bites, the substance was nonexistent. When pressed on the Epstein files and prosecutions, it became painfully clear that there is no serious intention to release the remaining names or hold these predators accountable. If an administration that campaigned on justice cannot stand firmly against child exploitation, the political consequences will be severe. The tragedy is not just electoral. The country pays the price when corruption is protected.

We also had my friend Dr. Cinton Ohlers of SafeBlood join us and we addressed the ongoing nightmare of medical kidnapping. Families continue to be steamrolled by a system that weaponizes vague standards and bureaucratic power against parents who dare to question medical orthodoxy. We shared updates out of Florida regarding Kenlee, and the pattern remains the same. Agencies move first, due process comes later, and families are left scrambling to protect their own children from the state.

On a more hopeful note, there is real movement in several states to pass legislation allowing access to safe, unvaccinated blood for those who need transfusions. That matters. With continued pressure to normalize mRNA based interventions and very real public concern about long term safety, giving people the right to choose their donor is a step toward restoring informed consent in medicine. If you believe in that mission, join and support Safeblood.com. They are building networks that give families options when it matters most.

