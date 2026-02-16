Trump: The Good, the Bad, and the Epstein

Today was one of those days where I give credit where it is due and still refuse to ignore the problems. President Trump rolled back regulation tied to the deeply flawed and politically weaponized “endangerment finding” from the Obama era. That rule became the backbone of sweeping climate mandates that were never grounded in honest cost benefit analysis or transparent science. Rolling it back is a legitimate win for economic freedom, energy independence, and constitutional governance. When bureaucratic findings are used to control entire industries without congressional accountability, that is not science. That is politics disguised as science. So yes, that was a good move.

At the same time, we cannot pretend everything else is fine. While undoing one corrupt regulatory scheme, the administration is still defending an Attorney General whose Department of Justice continues to mishandle the most serious issues facing this country. You cannot campaign on accountability and then shield corruption when it becomes inconvenient. I want President Trump to succeed because the nation needs strong leadership. But success cannot be built on selective outrage and selective justice. Principle either applies across the board or it is not principle at all.

That tension is what we unpacked today. The wins matter. The failures matter too. If we are going to save this country, we have to be honest about both.

Today’s sponsor:

RNC Store Apricot Seeds

🔗 https://rncstore.com/renz

💥 Use Code: RENZ for 10% Off

Pure. Powerful. California grown. Premium Bitter Raw Apricot Seeds are a natural source of Vitamin B17, air dried for nutrient retention and tested to ensure they are pesticide and herbicide free. Each 32oz bag contains approximately 1,500 seeds and is Non GMO, gluten free, vegan, nut free, and kosher. If you are serious about immune and metabolic support using simple, whole food based options, this is a powerful addition to your routine.

Support the Fight

If you value truth over talking points and principle over party, support this work at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw. Your donations keep us independent and unapologetic. And if you want the deeper analysis and research that goes beyond these short summaries, upgrade to a paid subscription. Paid supporters help fund the mission and get full access to extended breakdowns you will not find anywhere else.