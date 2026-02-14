The Epstein List is Growing & Geoengineering is Going Mainstream

Who is advising President Trump? That is not a rhetorical question. The reaction to the Epstein scandal may be one of the most catastrophically mishandled political moments in modern history. We are not talking about rumor or gossip. We are talking about documented evidence of one of the most grotesque child exploitation operations ever exposed. An administration elected on promises of accountability and justice now appears to believe it can simply minimize the issue and move on. That is not strategy. That is political malpractice.

The American people did not vote for selective outrage. They voted for equal justice under law. When elites are implicated in heinous crimes and the response is to pivot to safer topics, the message to the base is unmistakable. It tells them that some people are still above the law. That perception alone is corrosive. Accountability cannot be conditional. If you campaigned on draining the swamp, you do not get to ignore the sewage when it surfaces.

At the same time, we now have federal legislation introduced to prohibit geoengineering activities. We are constantly told that geoengineering is a conspiracy theory and that nothing is happening in our skies. Fine. If that is true, then passing a bill banning it should be the easiest political victory imaginable. Yet no one expects that to happen. Why? Because serious people understand that geoengineering research and deployment discussions are real, documented, and ongoing. If it were fictional, there would be no resistance to prohibiting it. The refusal to address it head on tells you everything you need to know.

Renz Peptides

Transform Your Health with Bioactive Peptides

https://makewellness.com/632761/Shopping/Share?promo=give10

Ready to feel stronger, leaner, sharper, and more energized? Discover a science driven wellness system designed to support muscle strength, metabolism, focus, hydration, recovery, and restful sleep with targeted bioactive peptide formulas.

• FIT – Build lean muscle and boost recovery

• LEAN – Support appetite balance and healthy fat loss

• FOCUSED – Enhance clarity, memory, and attention

• ENERGIZED – Promote steady energy and stress balance

• HYDRATED – Optimize electrolytes and hydration

• CALM – Support relaxation and mood balance

• RESTORED – Improve deep sleep and overnight recovery

Your wellness, optimized naturally and effectively.

Support the Fight

If you value real investigations and the willingness to confront corruption wherever it lives, please support the work at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw. These fights are expensive and your support keeps them moving forward.

For deeper analysis and extended breakdowns that go far beyond these short summaries, upgrade to a paid subscription. Paid supporters help fund the mission and gain access to full length research and commentary that the public rarely sees.