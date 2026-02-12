Dems Scheme to Put Trump in Jail - & The Wiles Crooks Seem To Be Helping

Here is the bottom line. We are watching the next phase of lawfare unfold in real time. Reports that Democrat Senate staff are working on criminal charges against Trump administration officials should surprise absolutely no one who has been paying attention. What is deeply concerning is that the White House response, guided by Susie Wiles and a Department of Justice under Pam Bondi that has failed repeatedly to deliver accountability, is playing directly into that strategy. Instead of projecting strength through lawful action, transparency, and prosecutions where warranted, the administration’s posture is allowing political enemies to frame the narrative and define the battlefield.

We walk through why the coming midterms are not going to be a referendum on the American First agenda in the way many insiders are pretending. If losses come, and history suggests they will, it will not be voters rejecting core principles. It will be the base sending a message to a Republican establishment that has promised accountability and delivered excuses. Turning the election cycle into a personality tour while avoiding hard truths about corruption, weaponized agencies, and internal dysfunction is a strategic mistake with serious consequences. Pretending everything is fine does not make it fine. It just makes the reckoning harsher when it arrives.

So what do we do. We stop waiting for saviors inside Washington and we get serious about the primaries and local action. That is where citizens still have leverage. That is where corrupt incumbents can actually be challenged. If we want a government that enforces the law evenly, protects constitutional rights, and answers to the people, we have to build it from the ground up and be willing to hold our own side accountable.

