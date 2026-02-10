Corruption Everywhere: What’s Happened To Trump?

The corruption in this country is not isolated and it is not slowing down. It is systemic. Every day we see more evidence that the political class, the permanent bureaucracy, and the globalist policy crowd are moving in directions that directly conflict with the interests and freedoms of ordinary Americans. Privacy is being eroded, centralized control is expanding, and on issue after issue there is talk, hearings, and press releases, but no prosecutions and no real accountability. That is not an accident. That is the swamp protecting itself.

The frustration among the American people is justified. Citizens are watching institutions fail at their most basic responsibilities while demanding more power, more surveillance, and more control. It raises a serious question about leadership. Where is the version of Donald Trump who confronted globalist agendas head on in his first term? Where is the fighter who challenged entrenched power structures instead of tolerating delay and inaction from within his own administration? The country does not need cautious management right now. It needs decisive action grounded in constitutional limits and equal application of the law.

