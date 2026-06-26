The Truth About Geoengineering & Fauci Lied & People Died

Weather manipulation is real and it’s real bad. No one disputes that cloud seeding and other forms of weather manipulation are occurring but yet, when we talk about it, we are still called conspiracy theorists. Today geoengineering expert Nikki Florio joins us to tell us what is really happening. We will also be talking Fauci. Rand Paul called Fauci back to testify in front of Congress again and his lies are front and center - but why did it take so long for everyone to figure this out? And what about the vaccines? Don’t miss this show.
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