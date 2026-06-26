Tom Renz’s Newsletter

Tom Renz’s Newsletter

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The Truth About Geoengineering & Fauci Lied & People Died

Jun 26, 2026

Weather manipulation is real and it’s real bad. No one disputes that cloud seeding and other forms of weather manipulation are occurring but yet, when we talk about it, we are still called conspiracy theorists. Today geoengineering expert Nikki Florio joins us to tell us what is really happening. We will also be talking Fauci. Rand Paul called Fauci back to testify in front of Congress again and his lies are front and center - but why did it take so long for everyone to figure this out? And what about the vaccines? Don’t miss this show.

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The GeoFight Newsletter
Federal Trial Attorney Issues Stark Warning on Stardust Solution’s Plan to Dim the Sun
Federal trial attorney, Blake Horwitz, a member of The GeoFight, a coalition of attorneys and professionals committed to ending geoengineering, has released evidence that a private Israeli-U.S. corporation is actively lobbying the United States government to support its solar geoengineering initiative to dim the sun. According to publicly-available info…
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12 days ago · 181 likes · 39 comments · AndreaWex

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