Glyphosate, Poison GMO Food, & Now Partnering With GAVI For More mRNA - MAHA Betrayed

Why are the Epstein files still being hidden from the public?

On this episode we discuss the explosive testimony from Congress, examined the continued redactions surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators, and asked the question that nobody in Washington seems willing to answer:

If politicians on both sides claim to want transparency, why are the names still being protected?

Protecting children should never be a partisan issue, and any government willing to shield child predators has lost sight of its most basic responsibility.

We also took a hard look at the Trump Administration’s decision to reengage with Gavi, the global vaccine alliance heavily backed by Bill Gates. Let’s be honest from vaccine policy, to the growing influence of global health organizations, and the unanswered questions surrounding mRNA technology, there’s a lot to be upset about. At a time when millions of Americans supported the MAHA movement because they wanted greater transparency, accountability, and medical freedom, this administration’s decisions raise serious concerns. It looks like Washington doesn’t care about the people who fought hard to get this administration elected.

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