Election Fraud Lives On In California & The Iran War Continues To Be A Disaster

Today I tackled what I believe is one of the defining issues of our time: censorship. Whether we’re talking about the MAHA movement, election integrity, public health, or the escalating tensions in the Middle East, the common thread is that Americans are increasingly being prevented from having honest conversations. I opened the show by discussing a controversial corporate Pride Month campaign that sparked public backlash, using it as an example of how corporations continue to push divisive cultural messaging while ordinary Americans are told what they can and cannot say. The bigger issue is not any single controversy. It is the growing effort to control public discourse and suppress dissenting viewpoints.

From there, we tackled election integrity and the failure of Washington to address obvious vulnerabilities in our voting systems. California’s election laws, universal mail-in ballots, ballot harvesting, and weak voter identification standards continue to undermine public confidence in elections, yet Congress cannot even pass commonsense reforms like the SAVE Act despite overwhelming public support.

Both parties have become increasingly controlled by powerful special interests, creating a true uniparty that serves donors, lobbyists, pharmaceutical companies, foreign influence operations, and global corporations before serving the American people. Whether the issue is healthcare, food safety, foreign policy, or election security, the same corrupt incentives continue to drive policy decisions.

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