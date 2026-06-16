Graham Wins, MAGA Loses, Epstein Is Back In The News, More Iran War

On today’s show, I took a hard look at what is happening to the MAGA and MAHA movements and why so many Americans feel frustrated, betrayed, and ignored. The biggest threat we face is not coming from the left, but from the entrenched political establishment that continues to block meaningful reform while pretending to represent the people. From election integrity and the stalled SAVE Act to growing concerns about government transparency, I broke down why so many promises remain unfulfilled despite Republicans controlling key levers of power. The American people voted for change, but too many politicians in Washington seem more interested in protecting their positions than delivering results.

The pattern is becoming impossible to ignore. Every time difficult questions begin to gain traction, new distractions emerge while accountability remains elusive. The answer is not to give up, stop voting, or walk away from the fight. The answer is to get involved locally, take back political organizations from the ground up, support candidates who truly represent the people, and continue demanding transparency, accountability, and election integrity. The movement is not dead. The people who want to make America great again and healthy again are still here. The question is whether we are willing to do the work necessary to reclaim our institutions and secure the future of our country.

Show Sponsor:

Global Healing

🔗 http://globalhealing.com/tomrenz

💙 Men’s Health Month 💙

Men are often the last ones to prioritize their own health. Between work, family, and daily responsibilities, it’s easy to put yourself at the bottom of the list.

But your health matters. Your energy matters. Your future matters. 💪

Men’s Hormone Support is designed to help support healthy hormone balance, energy, vitality, and overall wellness so you can keep showing up at your best. ⚡

This Men’s Health Month, make yourself a priority. Not just for today, but for the years ahead. 🔥

Strong men take care of their health.

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