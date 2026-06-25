I just got back from the ReAwaken America event and it was an incredible time, reuniting with my freedom warrior family. What sets ReAwaken apart is not simply the size of the audience, but the willingness to allow speakers to express differing opinions without censorship or political gatekeeping. Healthy movements are built on open debate, not blind allegiance, and conservatives must resist becoming the very thing they have long criticized.

Thank you to the countless Americans who have supported our work over the past several years, because this fight has always been about preserving liberty, protecting our children, and ensuring that future generations inherit a freer nation than the one we have today. The work is far from finished, and neither is our commitment to exposing corruption wherever it exists.

Watch my ReAwaken speech here: https://rumble.com/v7bpv6i-reawaken-reunion-session-41-tom-renz-shares.html

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The primary focus of today’s program was the growing fracture within the Republican Party and the broader America First movement. Millions of Americans supported the MAGA and MAHA movements because they expected meaningful action on election integrity, government accountability, border security, fiscal responsibility, and the dismantling of the administrative state. Instead, many voters increasingly believe they have witnessed establishment Republicans obstruct key reforms, protect entrenched interests, and undermine the very agenda they campaigned to advance. Attacking influential voices within the movement while refusing to confront entrenched party leadership is politically self destructive. Without restoring trust through action rather than rhetoric, Republicans risk suffering significant losses in the upcoming midterm elections.

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June is Men’s Health Month—a reminder that taking charge of your health isn’t just about reacting to problems, it’s about building strong daily habits that support long-term wellness.

If you’re serious about your health routine, it’s worth looking beyond the basics. That’s where B17 (amygdalin) and apricot seeds often enter the conversation.

Found naturally in apricot seeds, B17 has been discussed in wellness circles for years and is commonly incorporated into holistic health routines focused on supporting overall wellness and healthy cellular function. Many people choose to make it part of their proactive approach to nutrition and daily health.

The key is consistency. Small choices made every day can add up to a stronger foundation for overall well-being.

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