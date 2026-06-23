Michelle Obama Clearly Has No Penis & Hunter Biden’s Ukrainian Biolab Connection

Today we covered everything from the media meltdown over comments made at the White House UFC event, and Big Mike’s Mic Drop, to the much bigger issues that continue to threaten our country. While the corporate press spent days obsessing over jokes and controversy, the real stories are being ignored. Americans are struggling with a failing economy, endless foreign conflicts, government corruption, and unanswered questions about who is really pulling the strings in Washington. The establishment would rather keep people distracted than have an honest conversation about the issues that matter.

And of course we aren’t going to stop discussing the Epstein files and why they are being withheld from the American people. For years I have argued that these files are not simply about exposing individual wrongdoing. They represent a potential mechanism for controlling politicians, influencing policy, and manipulating governments. The American people deserve the truth, and anyone involved in crimes against children should be exposed and prosecuted regardless of their name, position, or political affiliation.

Then we have the Iran War debacle. We are watching the economic and political consequences unfold exactly as many feared and I’ve warned about for a long time now. Rising costs, declining public confidence, and increasing division are all symptoms of failed leadership and bad advice. America needs leaders who put citizens first, stop chasing endless foreign nonsense entanglements, and focus on restoring prosperity, security, and accountability here at home.

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