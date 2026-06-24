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Tom Renz’s Newsletter

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Child Genital Mutilation - Why Is The Left Okay With This?

Jun 24, 2026

Why does the left want to destroy kids? Transgender treatments in kids are literally nothing more than child genital mutilation. My friend Joey Gilbert joins us tonight to talk about his new book talking about the left’s attack on children. This plus the alleged terror plot, more FISA nonsense, and much more!

Grab a copy of Joey Gilbert’s Book, here:

Gender Transition in Minors

Follow Joey Gilbert here on susbtack:

Joey Gilbert's - The Championship Formula
A Thank You to My Paid Subscribers: Early Access to My New Book
The rest of the world won’t be able to get this book until June 25…
Read more
9 days ago · 7 likes · 2 comments · Joey Gilbert

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