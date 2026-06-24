Child Genital Mutilation - Why Is The Left Okay With This?

Why does the left want to destroy kids? Transgender treatments in kids are literally nothing more than child genital mutilation. My friend Joey Gilbert joins us tonight to talk about his new book talking about the left’s attack on children. This plus the alleged terror plot, more FISA nonsense, and much more!

Grab a copy of Joey Gilbert’s Book, here:

Gender Transition in Minors

Follow Joey Gilbert here on susbtack:

Show Sponsor:

Paleo Valley

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