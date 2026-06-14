SAVE Act Fails Giving Our Military to a Foreign Country & Partnering With Bill Gates - The GOP Fails

Today we discuss the viral story of a YouTuber who publicly announced the abortion of his unborn child after receiving a prenatal diagnosis of Down Syndrome. This issue matters so much to me due to my lifelong experiences with people who have special needs and the incredible gifts they bring to the world. In a culture that increasingly treats human life as disposable, our moral character is measured by how we protect the most vulnerable among us. If we cannot stand up for innocent children who have no voice, then we have lost sight of the values that make us human.

We are joined by independent journalist Katie from V1SUT, where we examine the explosion of tick-borne illnesses, Alpha-Gal syndrome, Lyme disease, and the troubling questions surrounding government research programs, bioengineering projects, and the influence of Bill Gates and other globalist organizations. Americans deserve honest answers about the threats affecting their health, and they deserve transparency instead of censorship and coverups.

Finally, we tackled the continued betrayal of the American people by both political parties, focusing on the Senate’s failure to pass the SAVE Act despite overwhelming public support. Polling data shows that Americans overwhelmingly distrust Big Pharma and strongly support reforms that would increase transparency and accountability in the pharmaceutical industry.

When are our elected officials going to start putting America first? Whether the issue is election integrity, medical freedom, government corruption, or national sovereignty, the fight remains the same. We must stand for truth, defend freedom, and refuse to accept the lies we’ve been told for far too long.

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