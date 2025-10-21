The ObamaCare Shutdown Continues & the American Digital ID

Harley-Davidson is tanking all because they’re waving rainbow flags at real bikers who just want to ride free. I mean, come on, does anyone picture a trans rider straddling a hog? Not a chance. We broke down that hilarious meme circulating on social media, listing why millennials skip motorcycles: pants too baggy to straddle the seat, helmets blocking TikTok scrolls, no participation trophies for purchase. It’s gold.

But the real kicker? Those No Kings protests over the weekend. Funded to the tune of nearly $300 million by globalist heavyweights like Soros ($72M), Arabella Advisors ($79M), Rockefeller ($51M), Ford Foundation ($26M), Warren Buffett ($16M), and Tides Foundation ($45M), per Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s explosive X thread and FEC filings. Groups like ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and Jewish Voice for Peace bankrolled the chaos. Antifa pansies tried picking fights with actual biker gangs at the Cleveland rally, and let’s just say it ended with grown men scattering like leaves in the wind. Why aren’t these funders under RICO investigation by the DOJ? Pam Bondi, where you at? This was a bought-and-paid-for flop, pure and simple.

Shifting gears to something that boils my blood, we hit the gut-wrenching story out of my old stomping grounds, Cleveland, Ohio. A five-year-old girl was beaten, raped, and scalped by a nine-year-old boy and ten-year-old girl on September 13, 2025, near East 148th Street and St. Clair Avenue. The victim survived but is unrecognizable, per her mother Tavia Kennenbrew’s exclusive interview with 19 News Cleveland. Cuyahoga County Prosecutors charged the attackers with felonies: attempted murder, rape, kidnapping, and strangulation.

As a dad to a 12- and 15-year-old, this one hit home. These “kids” are babies themselves, folks. No mention of dads in the reports? Shocker. At ages nine and ten, prefrontal cortex development is immature, so this savagery screams absent parenting, societal decay, and zero accountability. Solution? Jail the parents first. Sue ‘em dry. Don’t warehouse these lost souls in juvie till 18, that’ll just mint super-criminals. We need family courts mandating paternal involvement, not this tough-on-kids nonsense. God help all three innocents involved. Pray for America.

Now, the big kahuna, this government shutdown, closing out week three like nobody noticed (except fewer chemtrails, thank God). White House advisor Kevin Hassett says it ends this week, or Trump drops the hammer on Dems. But let’s call it what it is, an Obamacare shutdown. Democrats are holding out for subsidies to prop up this failed Frankenstein, per CBO projections.

Obamacare was engineered to fail economically but succeed in control. Successes? It nuked private docs (AMA data: 95% now hospital-employed, up from 40% pre-2010) and mandated electronic medical records (EMRs), enabling COVID’s hospital kill protocols via standardized PCR over-testing at 35 cycles. Subsidies mask skyrocketing premiums without renewal, 2026 premiums explode 40-60%, mandates force businesses under, and millions uninsured. The GOP has zero spine or replacement plan expect healthcare Armageddon.

AWS crashed this morning, crippling the internet. Why? Monopoly central: Amazon, Google, Microsoft own it all. Designed decentralized? Nah, now one hack shuts it down. Smells like foreign terror to me. But the real scorcher: Digital IDs are LAW in the USA, folks. My viral X thread and Substack deep-dive spell it out. Real ID Act of 2005, modernized by Trump in 2020, mandates biometric facial scans. States issue Mobile Driver’s Licenses (MDLs) via AAMVA’s S2S hub, a shady public-private nonprofit sharing your data with zero oversight. Loopholes in Driver’s Privacy Protection Act let “express consent” flood your info to Palantir, Big Tech, resellers. All while we have Bill Gates grinning at the White House; Agenda 2030 is in full throttle folks.

