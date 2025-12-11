Vaccines & Autism Plus DOJ Corruption

Do vaccines cause autism? Do they have the potential to make you sick? The answer is clear and today we talk with independent medical researcher Matthew Cormier about these issues. We also continue to see corruption from the DOJ and it is getting more and more blatant. While Tina Peters continues to rot in jail waiting to die the corrupt DOJ does nothing all while enjoying the position in the White House they only achieved because of people like Tina. This literally makes me sick.

I want to walk through the science, the corruption, and the pattern that ties them together. None of this should be controversial. The facts speak plainly, and the refusal of our federal institutions to act is becoming impossible to excuse.

A DOJ That No Longer Pretends

As a lawyer, I have tried to give this Department of Justice the benefit of the doubt. I tried to believe that incompetence rather than malice explained their failures. I cannot do that anymore. The pattern is too repetitive and too blatant.

Cases are being assigned improperly. Prosecutors are being installed unlawfully. High-profile targets who have openly violated the public trust walk free. Meanwhile, individuals who stood for election integrity, such as Tina Peters, have been jailed and abandoned. That is not an accident. It is a choice.

When you place the wrong prosecutor on the wrong case after the statutory window has expired you are not making a mistake. You are creating a failure that you can later blame on judges. This is the same pattern we saw for years under officials like James Comey and Bill Barr. The names change. The outcome does not.

A justice system that refuses to enforce the law against powerful offenders eventually becomes an accessory to their crimes. That is where we are today.

The Autism Question and the Data the Establishment Ignores

The discussion about autism should begin with evidence. Not rhetoric. Not pressure from pharmaceutical companies. Not political convenience.

Matthew Cormier’s recent work advances a testable hypothesis that connects established autism risk factors with documented vaccine effects. His research reviews a large body of literature showing the central role viral infections can play in triggering autism, including decades of studies documenting increased autism risk after maternal rubella, cytomegalovirus, or herpes simplex infections during pregnancy. These findings are not fringe. They have been published repeatedly in respected medical journals and affirmed across multiple populations.



See for example:

Rubella research published in The Lancet (Chess, 1971),

CMV research published in Clinical Infectious Diseases (Kenneson, Cannon, 2007),

HSV encephalitis studies published in Brain (DeTiège et al., 2005).

Here is what the evidence already shows:

1. Viral infections can cross the placenta or infect infants early in life and cause inflammation in the developing brain.

This is a well-established autism risk factor.

2. Many autistic children exhibit immune dysregulation that allows chronic viral activity to persist.

Research published in Frontiers in Immunology documents immune irregularities in children with ASD, including reduced antiviral responses.

3. Multiple peer-reviewed studies show that vaccines can reactivate dormant viruses such as herpes family viruses.

This includes published work on vaccine-induced varicella and HSV reactivation (e.g., Journal of Clinical Virology, Vaccine).

If viral reactivation can trigger the same inflammatory processes already linked to autism, and if vaccines can induce viral reactivation, then the hypothesis is obvious and scientifically sound. It is also testable, which is what science is supposed to require.

The only thing that changed in the mid-1980s when autism rates began to skyrocket was the vaccine schedule. Tylenol became over-the-counter in 1959, yet no autism spike followed. The spike only came after Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 and vaccine manufacturers were shielded from liability. The number of required childhood vaccines then rose sharply. The timeline is not subtle.

If this hypothesis is incorrect, the medical establishment should disprove it with data. Instead, it censors discussion, suppresses publications, and punishes researchers. That alone speaks volumes.

Evidence-Based Medicine Only When Convenient

Every physician and nurse is taught the principles of evidence-based practice. Entire graduate programs are built around it. Yet when evidence threatens the financial interests of pharmaceutical companies that fund the journals, the schools, and the regulators, that philosophy evaporates.

The institutions that claim to defend science have replaced inquiry with enforcement. They promote only the studies that protect their partnerships and silence any data that contradicts their narratives. That is not science. That is cartel behavior.

Google, the World Health Organization, and the World Economic Forum have publicly stated their intention to control what people are permitted to see. That is not a conspiracy theory. It is written clearly in their own public presentations and partnerships. When powerful institutions announce that they intend to control the definition of science, you should believe them.

This censorship does not protect the public. It protects the industries that profit from sickness.

Why Accountability Matters More Than Ever

What Matthew Cormier has provided is not a final answer. It is a hypothesis supported by evidence that demands further investigation. That is what scientific progress looks like. But progress is impossible when the regulators, the pharmaceutical companies, and the political establishment have a shared interest in burying the truth.

And all of this is happening at the same time the DOJ refuses to act on clear corruption, refuses to enforce law against connected elites, and refuses to defend people like Tina Peters whose only crime was standing for election integrity.

When institutions break this completely, the public must push back. Transparency and accountability are not optional. They are the foundation of a functioning republic.

Moving Forward With Resolve and Determination

I am encouraged that Cormier’s work is gaining traction internationally. Researchers in multiple countries have already cited his findings. The ACIP is reviewing his paper. The wheels move slowly but they do move. Our job is to push them. Our job is to demand truth, demand investigation, and demand justice for every American harmed by corruption or medical negligence.

We will continue to expose misconduct at every level of government. We will continue to stand for parents seeking answers. And we will continue to fight for evidence-based science, informed consent, and accountability for those who abuse public trust.

The corruption is deep, but the truth is deeper. It always surfaces. The question is whether we will stand firmly enough to force that moment forward.

Stay loud. Stay engaged. Stay committed to truth.

