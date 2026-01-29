Negotiating With Tim Walz Terrorists, Geoengineering, & mRNA Turbo Cancer

The current direction out of the White House raises major concerns about whether core campaign promises are being upheld. Reports suggest a shift in enforcement priorities on illegal immigration, framed in a way that sounds narrow but carries broad consequences. The rule of law does not function on selective definitions. When enforcement becomes political instead of principled, it erodes trust and creates instability. At the same time, unrest and coordinated pressure campaigns at the state level, including what we are seeing in Minnesota, highlight a pattern where aggressive activism is rewarded while accountability remains absent.

We also returned to the geoengineering issue. Observable environmental anomalies continue to fuel public concern, and the lack of transparent explanation from institutions only deepens distrust. When programs operate through military channels and public private structures, oversight becomes nearly impossible for ordinary citizens. That is not how a constitutional system is supposed to function. People deserve clarity about what is being released into the air, what research is being conducted, and who authorized it.

Finally, we addressed ongoing health concerns tied to the COVID shot rollout. Cancer trends, immune dysfunction reports, and global health signals are raising questions that deserve rigorous, independent investigation. Instead, political and corporate narratives still attempt to close the discussion. Science is supposed to follow evidence, not protect reputations. Public health policy must be grounded in transparency, honest risk assessment, and informed consent. These are not fringe principles. They are foundational.

