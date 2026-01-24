Davos, Greenland, Chem Trails, & Bondi - Houston, We Have a Problem

Today was a shorter show, but we covered a lot of ground. I opened with the annual World Economic Forum meeting, where the same global elites who lecture you about carbon footprints fly in on private jets to discuss how they think the world should be run. When the self appointed ruling class gets together, bad ideas always follow, and this year is no exception.

We also talked about the bizarre Greenland tariff situation and why it never made sense in the first place. Add that to the growing body of evidence around ongoing chem trail activity, which appears to be driven through military and public private partnerships. That structure matters, because it explains why agencies and officials people expect to intervene are effectively sidelined.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice continues to do nothing of substance. Press appearances are not accountability, and interviews are not prosecutions. While real issues pile up, the lack of action from leadership leaves the country stuck in the same cycle of corruption and evasion.

The bottom line is simple. This mess does not fix itself. If people do not step up, demand answers, and push back hard, nothing changes.

