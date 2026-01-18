Will Trump Invoke the Insurrection Act & The President’s Proposal For Healthcare Reform

In this episode, I break down the rapidly escalating situation in Minnesota, where coordinated and unlawful activity by NGO networks has reached a level that now has President Trump openly discussing the Insurrection Act. We should never be in a position where deploying the military inside the United States is even on the table, but the reality is that sustained lawlessness backed by unprosecuted RICO level conduct forces hard decisions. The core problem remains the same. The Department of Justice refuses to pursue the people actually orchestrating this chaos, and until that changes, the cycle will continue.

I also address the role of Republican leadership that keeps funding the very NGOs driving this corruption. This is not an accident and it is not incompetence. It is a failure of will and integrity, and the only real solution is aggressive action in the primaries. If we want this stopped, we have to replace the people enabling it. We cannot outsource accountability and then act surprised when nothing changes.

Finally, we dig into President Trump’s newly unveiled healthcare reform proposal. There are genuinely positive elements worth supporting, along with serious concerns that need to be addressed before anyone blindly cheers it on. This is a substantive policy discussion with real consequences, and we take the time to walk through both sides.

