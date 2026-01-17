MRNA Has Tainted Our Blood Supply & Breaking News From SCOTUS: Boys Are Born With A Pen!s

In this episode, I dig into a question that should alarm anyone paying attention: what exactly is now in our blood supply with my friend and guest Dr. R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD, of SafeBlood.com. With mRNA and other gene therapy products widely distributed, we are forced to confront whether blood transfusions remain as safe as we have always been told. We examine emerging research on spike protein persistence, unresolved contamination questions, and why informed consent does not exist if you cannot choose your donor. These are not fringe issues. They are scientific and ethical questions the medical establishment has failed to answer.

We also break down the surreal moment we are living in culturally and legally, as the Supreme Court is now wrestling with basic biological truths that most of us learned in kindergarten. When courts and institutions abandon objective reality, it never stays confined to one issue. It spills into medicine, law, education, and ultimately into who gets to make decisions about your body and your family.

This is a wide-ranging but essential conversation about science, consent, and the cost of surrendering common sense to ideology.

SafeBlood

SafeBlood is a global initiative dedicated to protecting informed consent in blood transfusions. Their principle is simple and correct: if you cannot choose your donor, you do not have informed consent. SafeBlood connects unvaccinated blood donors with recipients who want a choice in non-emergency situations and is building the world's largest network of directed blood donation.

