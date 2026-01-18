Justice For J6? Not Without Someone Growing a Spine!

This episode was a hard look at January 6 that refused to play along with the sanitized version Americans have been fed for years. I was joined by Ivan Raiklin and Stewart Rhodes for a detailed discussion of evidence that points to coordination, foreknowledge, and protection of key actors, while ordinary Americans were prosecuted and imprisoned. We walked through video, timelines, command authority, and jurisdictional issues that raise serious questions about who actually controlled the Capitol that day and why the truth has been buried.

We examined the pipe bomber narrative, the selective prosecution of J6 defendants, and the pattern of promotions, protection, and silence surrounding law enforcement and political figures who should have been investigated. When you compare how certain individuals were treated versus how others were railroaded, it is impossible to ignore the reality of a two tier justice system. Equal justice under the law is not radical. It is the foundation of a free country.

The conversation also connected January 6 to a much larger pattern that includes the George Floyd riots, federal informant activity, suppressed evidence, and a DOJ that refuses to hold powerful people accountable. If evidence is withheld, manipulated, or ignored, prosecutions become political theater rather than justice. That is not about left versus right. It is about truth versus corruption.

At the end of the day, this was a call for Americans to stop accepting narratives and start demanding facts. If we cannot investigate January 6 honestly, we cannot trust any future use of government power. Justice is not retribution. Justice is accountability applied equally, no matter how uncomfortable it is for those in power.

