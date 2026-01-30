Accountability - THE Issue For Midterms

Today we talked about one word that will decide the midterms: accountability. The MAGA and MAHA base is not confused, and they are not apathetic. They are angry because they voted for justice, not speeches. We endured years under a weaponized and openly political system of law enforcement. People lost jobs, reputations, businesses, and freedom. Voters expected to see those responsible for real abuses of power held to the same legal standards as everyone else. That has not happened, and the base notices.

I made clear that justice is not retribution. Justice is the equal application of the law. When government officials misuse authority, hide evidence, censor citizens, or participate in corruption, accountability is not optional. It is a legal and constitutional necessity. I also noted that I know the President is working on election fraud issues, but outside of that narrow lane, the broader accountability picture appears stalled. That gap between expectation and action is politically dangerous heading into the midterms.

This is not about personalities. It is about whether the system functions under the rule of law or political protection. If people inside the White House or party leadership do not understand that distinction, they misunderstand both the law and the movement that put them in power. The base did not fight for comfort. They fought for restoration of lawful governance. If that does not materialize, voters will look for candidates who will deliver it.

Midterms are always about motivation. Right now, accountability is the motivation issue. If leaders want turnout, they need to show that corruption has consequences and that equal justice is more than a slogan.

