Confirmed: Geoengineering Is Real & Exactly What I’ve Been Saying

Today we tackled a subject many people were mocked for even mentioning a few years ago. Geoengineering is once again being acknowledged as real, and the structure behind it is exactly what many of us have warned about. These operations run through public private partnerships tied to the defense establishment, intelligence community, and research arms like DARPA. When programs sit in that space between government and corporate power, accountability disappears. The result is policies and projects that affect public health and the environment without meaningful consent or transparency.

That theme carried into the broader issue of government driven harm. While evidence of widespread injury and illness following the COVID shot rollout continues to surface globally, political leadership still refuses to confront the reality. Instead, we see praise for Operation Warp Speed on the international stage, even as pharmaceutical executives posture as authorities. The disconnect between lived experience, emerging data, and political messaging is not just frustrating. It is dangerous.

A movement centered on making people healthy again cannot ignore the risks and consequences tied to mRNA platforms. Health freedom means informed consent, honest science, and the right to question powerful institutions. If those principles are compromised, the entire agenda loses its foundation. We are at a moment where complacency is not an option. Citizens who care about health, transparency, and accountability have to engage and push back.

