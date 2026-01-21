Retaking the GOP For MAGA

In this episode, I laid out a hard truth that a lot of people do not want to hear. The MAGA and MAHA agenda that millions of Americans fought for is being hollowed out from the inside. Corruption, self dealing, and open left leaning behavior by key figures in the GOP have left the party paralyzed despite holding both the White House and a congressional majority. That level of failure is not accidental and it is not acceptable.

We talk about how this dysfunction shows up most clearly in places like Minnesota, where chaos, corruption, and lawlessness continue unchecked. Minnesota is not an outlier. It is a warning sign. When Republicans refuse to act, refuse to prosecute corruption, and refuse to confront the bureaucratic and NGO driven machine, the problems spread. Silence and inaction are choices, and they come with consequences.

I also address the reality that corruption at the top matters. An Attorney General and a Chief of Staff who inspire more questions than confidence will cripple any reform agenda no matter how strong the grassroots support is. If the leadership is compromised or afraid, nothing meaningful gets done. That is why the answer cannot be blind loyalty. It has to be accountability.

The solution is not despair. The solution is engagement. We have to fight back where it still matters, and that starts with aggressive, unapologetic primary challenges. If representatives will not represent the people, they need to be replaced. Period.

