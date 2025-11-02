The Schumer Shutdown drags on while Dems demand insane concessions just to pay our troops and keep SNAP flowing to their own voters. It is pure political theater, nothing more. Meanwhile, Bill Gates, the eugenics poster boy himself, just admitted maybe we should not nuke the planet over “climate change.” Stunning flip-flop that smells like a grifter pivoting to a fresher scam, not some road-to-Damascus awakening. Truth is exploding everywhere, and the American people are finally waking up.

Senate Democrats, led by Chuck Schumer, continue blocking government funding bills, demanding massive concessions on everything from green energy slush funds to open borders. They claim it is about “protecting democracy,” but soldiers go unpaid and 42 million SNAP recipients face benefit disruptions starting November 1. Schumer does not want his constituents eating? Please. This is leverage for pork, plain and simple. Dems demand absurd giveaways to restart paychecks for troops and food stamps for their base. It is hostage-taking, and Americans see through it.

Now, Bill Gates’ climate whiplash. For decades, Gates screamed climate change was an “existential threat” dooming agriculture, especially in Africa, predicting mass starvation by 2050 from droughts and heat. He pushed trillions in green premiums, farmland grabs, and synthetic meats. Suddenly, in his October 2025 essay “Three Tough Truths About Climate,” Gates writes: “Climate change is serious, but not as big a deal as I have been saying for 20 years... We cannot cut funding for health and development to reach net zero.” He pivots to vaccines and AI-health as bigger priorities. Why the reversal? The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is under IRS investigation for funneling millions to Chinese PLA fronts and foreign governments, violating nonprofit rules. Climate grift lost steam; nobody buys the doomsday anymore. Gates smells vaccines and AI-medicine as the new cash cow. He would rather jab us into compliance than tax our cows.

I sat down with my good friend Melissa Red Pill for a biblical-Trump deep dive. She nailed it: President Trump is dismantling globalist control over rare earth minerals by cutting deals directly with Australia, Cambodia, Thailand, and soon China, bypassing elite middlemen for sovereign processing. This returns wealth to nations, not crowns. Melissa tied it to 1 Corinthians 13:11, putting away childish things as nations reclaim adulthood from UN babysitters. We exposed Gaza as a proxy land grab, with 2012 Economist cover foreshadowing Netanyahu-Hamas paraglider “equivalence.” Saudi, Egypt, Jordan fund rebuilding to block expansionism. Kash Patel hammers mob bosses tied to election fraud and Pelosi-Newsom networks. It is The Untouchables in real time.

