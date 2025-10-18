Is Civil War Coming to America & Will the DOJ Stop It?

I’m back in the studio and fired up after an incredible night on TimCast with Tim Pool. What a production they have over there! Just a great group of guys. We dove into a bunch of topics, but one hit me hard, and I promised myself I would follow up today because it demands our attention. The lawlessness and violence we are seeing across our nation. As we speak, we have Democratic leaders around the country ignoring federal law and literally calling on others to do the same. This is a crime and there is no question that many of these people could be charged, the issue is that they aren’t being charged. At some point our nation will have to start enforcing its laws and what happens then? I’m frankly concerned about civil war. Maybe not widespread civil war everywhere but certainly in major cities and other leftist strongholds. We need Trump to take charge and quit making excuses for his DOJ. The heads of the snakes need to be arrested and political leaders that use their position to incite insurrection type activities need to be dealt with when they commit a crimes.

We are standing on the edge of a cliff in this country, gazing into the possibility of real civil conflict, and it keeps me up at night. I do not say that lightly, but the evidence is overwhelming. Elected Democrats and leftist officials are brazenly defying United States law, encouraging chaos, and facing zero consequences. This breeds violence, erodes our foundation, and pushes us toward breakdown. We must enforce the rule of law now, or we invite disaster.

Senator Mitch McConnell is stumbling in the Senate basement after a reporter challenged him on ICE operations. The question framed it as kidnapping working people, but let us be precise: these are individuals here illegally, violating federal immigration statutes. Enforcing borders is not kidnapping; it is upholding sovereignty. If someone trespasses on your property, you expect removal. Our nation deserves the same protection. Without law enforcement, we cease to be a republic. Title 8 United States Code confirms illegal entry and presence are misdemeanors or felonies, yet sanctuary policies flout this, creating nullification zones reminiscent of pre Civil War tensions.

This ties directly to broader lawlessness. An ISIS arrested illegal immigrant served as an active police officer in Illinois, arming lawbreakers to enforce rules on citizens. Democrats like Governor J.B. Pritzker bear responsibility, suing to block federal troops and prosecuting ICE agents. A survey shows sixty percent of young liberals endorse breaking laws they dislike, such as opposing ICE raids, fueled by Soros funded indoctrination. These are not misguided youths; they reject the social contract where laws change through legislation, not vigilante defiance.

Examine the violence timeline over the last three months: July fourth ambush on ICE with AR fifteen gunfire, injuring an officer; July seventh assault rifle attack wounding three agents, part of a seven hundred percent surge; Portland riots with knives and fireworks; August bomb threats and mob drags; September ramming vehicles and shootings in Broadview, Illinois. DHS reports eight hundred thirty percent increase in assaults, seventy nine in early 2025 alone. Protesters wave foreign flags, ram cars, fire weapons, while local police abandon scenes. This is coordinated escalation, meeting the legal threshold for domestic violent extremism.

Leaders incite it outright. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson declares resistance, creates ice free zones, sues against troops, and predicts civil war rematch, aiding criminals under Title 18 Section 2. Los Angeles supervisors announce emergencies to obstruct raids; Boston’s Michelle Wu, Seattle’s mayors, all follow suit. This violates federal supremacy clause, Article 6 of the Constitution. Under 18 U.S.C. Section 2, whoever incites, assists, or engages in rebellion against United States authority faces ten years imprisonment and office disqualification. Elements include revolt, threats of violence, collective intent, all present here. Add conspiracy, RICO for organized funding, yet the Trump DOJ under Pam Bondi does nothing. President Trump, this is your signature issue, immigration; demand action or fire the excuses.

The Insurrection Act provides tools: Section 252 allows military deployment when unlawful obstructions make judicial enforcement impracticable; Section 253 for domestic violence depriving constitutional rights. In Chicago, Portland, Los Angeles, local authorities refuse protection, fitting plain language. I hesitate on military involvement, as it risks escalation, but DOJ inaction leaves no choice. Cut Antifa funding, prosecute high level enablers, or localized conflicts erupt before midterms.

We must remain the party of law, not mimic Democrat chaos. Yet complicity stains our side too, like Texas Governor Abbott signing Senate Bill 2420, mandating age verification via Real ID on apps, paving digital ID for track trace surveillance. This public private scheme advances Agenda 2030 control, betraying freedom.

Folks, share this, organize, wake neighbors. We the people hold power; we must demand prosecutions, and reject deep state sabotage. God bless and keep fighting.

