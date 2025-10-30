Take This Shutdown & Shove It - Johnson Ain’t Workin’ With Dems No More!

We started today’s show with a well-deserved salute to Speaker Mike Johnson, who finally located some testicular fortitude and told Chuck Schumer to shove his back-room demands for more leftist poison during the ongoing government shutdown negotiations. Reports confirm Johnson refused Schumer’s push for a secretive four-person deal loaded with Democrat priorities, insisting instead on open debate and member buy-in. This stand is a rare display of backbone from a speaker I have criticized repeatedly for weakness, and it merits congratulations. As I stated in my pre-show note, Johnson appears to have rediscovered the resolve our Republic demands.

My new friend Mike Zhao joined us today, a courageous Chinese-American who fled communist persecution under Mao’s Cultural Revolution. Mike’s father endured five years of torture for political dissent; his grandparents were forcibly relocated from Kunming, and his grandmother died from lack of medical care. Arriving in the United States in 1992, Mike earned advanced degrees, rose to director of global planning at Siemens Energy, and has since dedicated himself to defending the American Dream. He played a pivotal role in the landmark Students for Fair Admissions litigation that culminated in the Supreme Court’s 2023 decision striking down race-based affirmative action in college admissions (Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, 600 U.S. 181 (2023)). Princeton economist Thomas Espenshade’s peer-reviewed analysis, cited during the case, documented that Asian applicants to elite institutions required SAT scores 140 points higher than white applicants, 270 points higher than Hispanic applicants, and 450 points higher than black applicants to gain equal consideration, a blatant violation of the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause.

Yet the radical left refuses to concede. Post-ruling, universities such as Yale have eliminated standardized testing and adopted subjective “risk proxy” metrics to circumvent the Court’s mandate, preserving hidden racial quotas. Mike’s Asian American Coalition for Education has filed civil-rights complaints to restore meritocracy.

We also dug into California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Proposition 50, an egregious power grab to repeal Propositions 11 (2008) and 20 (2010), which vested congressional redistricting in an independent citizens’ commission. Newsom seeks to return map-drawing authority to the Democrat-controlled legislature, enabling grotesque gerrymandering. In 2024, 38 percent of Californians voted for Trump-aligned candidates, yet only 9 of 52 congressional seats (17 percent) are held by Republicans. Proposition 50 would entrench Democrat supermajorities exceeding 92 percent, silencing rural farmers, wildfire victims, and Asian communities already battered by Newsom’s soft-on-crime policies, DEI mandates, and fiscal hemorrhaging, California’s budget surplus has flipped to a multi-billion-dollar deficit while illegal immigrants receive taxpayer-funded health care and in-state tuition. Mike’s group, Chinese Americans for Constitution (https://www.caforconstitution.org/), is leading the legal and grassroots resistance to preserve democratic representation.

I also addressed the Tylenol-autism distraction. Tylenol became over-the-counter in 1959 with no corresponding autism surge. Autism rates remained stable at approximately 1 in 10,000 until the mid-1980s, when the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 (42 U.S.C. § 300aa-1 et seq.) granted pharmaceutical manufacturers blanket liability immunity. The childhood vaccine schedule ballooned from 23 doses of 7 vaccines in 1986 to 72 doses of 18 vaccines today, and autism prevalence exploded to 1 in 36 (CDC, 2023). Temporal correlation is not causation, but the absence of rigorous, gold-standard, vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated studies, despite repeated calls from President Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., raises profound questions. Tylenol manufacturer Kenvue is rightly resisting FDA pressure for warning labels; the science does not support it.

We are in a battle for the soul of this nation. Support Mike Zhao at https://www.caforconstitution.org/, back my legal warfare at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw, and visit TomRenz.com for podcasts, partners, and the fight. Together we swing the axe at tyranny.

𝗕𝗢𝗠𝗕𝗦𝗛𝗘𝗟𝗟: 𝗧𝘆𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗼𝗹 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗴𝗼𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗶𝗹𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗯𝘂𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗨𝗣 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘃𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲-𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿-𝘂𝗽 𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘁, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜’𝗺 𝗣𝗥𝗔𝗬𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗲𝗿!

I’d be pissed. They’re taking the fall for something EVERYONE knows: NO autism explosion until the vaccine schedule went berserk. Put that in front of a jury, Tylenol’s defense is simple: ‘It wasn’t us, it was the shots.’ This is the crack in the dam we’ve waited decades for. If Big Pharma’s own scapegoat turns the tables, the whole house of cards collapses. #TylenolLawsuit#TomRenzShow

👉https://x.com/RenzTom/status/1983234627486507507

Rowe Casa Organics

🌿 20% OFF Rowe Casa Organics — Use Code: RENZ

👉 https://www.rowecasaorganics.com/?sca_ref=9061739.vqB5qTVA8d

✨ NATURE. FAITH. FREEDOM. HEALING. ✨

Your body was never meant to depend on chemicals.

Rowe Casa Organics brings you back to the way God designed—natural, pure, and powerful.

From hormone balance to immune support, skin, stress, and sleep — these handcrafted remedies are made with essential oils and herbs that truly work.

💚 What Makes Rowe Casa Different:

✔️ 100% Toxin-Free & Faith-Rooted

✔️ Small-Batch & Handcrafted in the U.S.A.

✔️ Safe for Babies, Moms & Pets

✔️ Trusted by Midwives & Wellness Experts

💬 REAL REVIEW:

“Rowe Casa changed everything for our family. The immune roller and magnesium cream are absolute staples now. Clean, effective, and made with love!” — Kelly R.

Detox your home, restore your health, and trust the natural path God created.

Because healing doesn’t come from a lab, it comes from Him. ✝️

Support Renz Law