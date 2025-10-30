Elon Musk just dropped Grokipedia through his X AI, and it is taking dead aim at Wikipedia, that left-wing propaganda machine we all know too well. Plus, Texas AG Ken Paxton is suing Big Pharma over Tylenol and autism links, and we have got a temporary SNAP benefits shutdown that exposes the mess in our welfare system. Buckle up, because the truth is coming out fast and furious.

Let me start with the big one: Grokipedia. On October 27, 2025, X AI launched this AI-powered encyclopedia with 885,000 articles, all generated by Grok and designed to chase unbiased truth. I love the concept. Wikipedia has been a joke for years. Their co-founder Larry Sanger told Tucker Carlson that 85% of Wikipedia’s most powerful editors are anonymous, and the site slid into leftist bias after ditching conservative sources. Even Wikipedia CEO Katherine Mayer admitted they prioritize “consensus” over actual truth, saying seeking truth is a “distraction.” That is not an encyclopedia; that is narrative control.

Now enter Musk, the genius businessman. Grokipedia lets users flag errors for AI review, with open-source framework for transparency. Early tests show deeper science coverage and less censorship on controversial topics. I checked the vaccine entry myself: solid definition citing CDC and WHO, but it calls out mRNA risks like myocarditis. On January 6, it still leans propaganda-heavy, but users can push corrections. Grok is not perfect yet. I live-demoed it asking why newborns need hepatitis B if mom tests negative, and it parroted CDC lines without questioning Pharma funding. Garbage in, garbage out. But if Musk makes Grok dig for real sources and ignore bought-off “authorities,” this changes everything. X is now AI-driven for news algorithms, the top news source worldwide. We cannot let biased AI control narratives any more than anonymous Wikipedia editors.

Shifting to health freedom: Texas AG Ken Paxton filed a failure-to-warn lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson over Tylenol (acetaminophen) and prenatal links to autism, ADHD, and liver issues. RFK Jr. and President Trump highlighted this in press conferences, noting Tylenol’s over-the-counter status since 1959 with no autism spike until the 1980s vaccine schedule explosion. Johnson & Johnson owns both Tylenol (billion-dollar product) and vaccine lines. Will they defend Tylenol by pointing to vaccines as the real culprit? Temporal evidence screams vaccines: autism was rare pre-1986 immunity law, then exploded with mandated shots. Paxton could demand vaccine discovery to find intervening causes, but politics might stop him. This case could crack Big Pharma wide open if discovery hits vaccines. I am watching this like a hawk.

Finally, SNAP benefits faced a temporary shutdown, impacting 42 million Americans, with funding resuming November 1. The USDA is finally enforcing work requirements under 7 U.S.C. § 2015(o), ending COVID waivers where people collected without job searches. I have been there briefly, lost my job, wife sick, humiliated using it. It should be a bridge, not a lifestyle. Carts full of Doritos and soda while taxpayers foot $3,000–$4,000 monthly for some families? Insane. Enforce work, switch to healthy food boxes by family size, cut junk. Help the truly needy without breeding dependency.

Folks, that is the show! Grokipedia could revolutionize truth if Grok gets unbiased. Paxton’s suit might expose vaccine harms. SNAP needs real reform. Support the fight at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw and TomRenz.com.

