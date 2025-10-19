Digital ID Comes to America & the War Against Farmers

It’s tough to even know where to start today. RFK just came out and explained that 36,000 doctors had their Medicare reimbursements altered based on vax rates rather than science or patient needs, it turns out Pence appears to have been working with the FBI directly on Crossfire Hurricane, Letitia James looks like she is facilitating an entire RICO scheme, and the feds are moving to pass more track and trace/digital ID legislation. This country is a mess, and that’s without even talking about the war on farmers. Trump is fighting hard, but there are too many snakes trying to undermine him, and we have a real issue in front of us.

First up, RFK Jr., now HHS Secretary, dropped a bombshell, 36,000 doctors had their Medicare reimbursements tweaked based on childhood vaccination rates, not patient health. I played his clip where he called it coercion, not medicine, and announced the repeal of a Biden-era CMS rule that incentivized this madness. This aligns with data from the CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network, which tracked hospital vax rates to enforce mandates. Hospitals, folks, are profit-driven businesses, not saints, administrators rake in millions while doctors are pressured to jab, not heal. Check RFK’s words: “medical decisions should hinge on the Hippocratic Oath, not financial bonuses.” It’s a scandal, and we’re just scratching the surface as he audits the system.

Next, let’s talk Mike Pence, a name that still makes my blood boil. General Flynn tweeted about a lawsuit citing documents showing Pence back-channeled with the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane team, targeting Flynn without a shred of apology. This ties to declassified FBI notes and the Durham Report, which exposed FBI overreach. Pence, the “fake Christian,” never reached out to Flynn, proof he’s a snake in the grass. This is why we MAGA folks must watchdog Trump’s team. The DOJ’s inertia under Bondi is unacceptable, and we need accountability, not excuses.

Then there’s Letitia James, oh boy, where do I start? The New York Post reported her grandniece, Kayla Thompson Harston, racked up eight felonies and three misdemeanors in five years, all downgraded or dropped. One case involved mortgage fraud and a gun purchase lie, pleaded down to a misdemeanor. James seems to be leveraging her AG role for family favors, sounds like a RICO operation to me. It’s gross, folks, and we need investigations, not cover-ups.

Now, the big one: digital ID and track-and-trace. The feds are pushing the App Store Accountability Act, pitched as kid safety from online filth, but it’s a Trojan horse. Paired with the Real ID Act (49 USC § 30301), which mandates states share DMV data electronically, it creates a de facto national digital ID network (DHS, 2025). Senator Mike Lee sponsors it, likely duped by tech lobbyists claiming it protects kids. But it’s a backdoor to surveillance, mirroring the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset agenda. Vigilant Fox and my X posts warn this kills privacy, freedom’s enemy wears a friendly mask.

Finally, the war on farmers. In Canada, one in 20 deaths is now assisted suicide, 4%, a cultural death spiral. Here, a farm bill rider may grant Bayer vaccine-like immunity, shielding them from Roundup lawsuits linked to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Guest Katie from an ostrich farm in Canada shared her nightmare: 120+ police, a command center, and drones over her property after a bogus bird flu claim using a 39-cycle PCR test, junk science. Her research on ostrich antibodies neutralizing COVID-19 threatens Big Pharma, and the government’s response is intimidation.

Trump’s fighting, but we need to rise up, folks. Check TomRenz.com for resources, and let’s reclaim our freedoms, legally, peacefully, and together.

Renz Lawfare