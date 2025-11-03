Bill Gates: The Climate Change Money Laundering Business Is At Risk & More American Corruption

Climate change has always been a fraud. That’s not to say the climate doesn’t change, clearly it does, but to blame it on human activities or to suggest that you can predict the doom it will cause when you cannot get the weather forecast right on the 6 o’clock news is absurd. It turns out that conspiracy theorists were right again, and that a substantial amount of money being given to “fight climate change” was actually just a mechanism to buy favor with corrupt foreign governments. This is pretty clear when we see Bill Gates’ change of heart on the issue shortly after the investigation into his support for CCP China began. The corruption across the board in the US is appalling and we will get into it all today.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is digging deep into the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a so-called charity with a $77 billion endowment that looks more like a tax-dodging slush fund for globalist agendas. From 2022 to 2024, they funneled about $20 million to CCP-linked entities, including $11.7 million to Chinese military arms and $6.7 million to state-run universities, all under the guise of climate initiatives. Suddenly, Gates downplays climate doom right as the probe heats up. Coincidence? Hardly. This ties into billions laundered through “green” schemes by Bloomberg ($1 billion+ to shutter U.S. coal while cozying up to China), the MacArthur Foundation ($20 million to Beijing in 2014), the Energy Foundation ($1 billion+ with 30% to China), ClimateWorks ($2 billion+ globally, heavy China focus backed by Soros networks), Bezos Earth Fund ($10 billion since 2020), and much, much more. This is bribery masked as environmentalism, plain and simple.

This and so much more! Enjoy the show, and please support us at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw.

Just when I thought peak white-girl stupidity had been achieved with pumpkin-spice lattes and “live, laugh, love” signs… ENTER CHLOE-JENNIFER-KAREN-MORGAN-LEIGH

“OMG I read 3 pages of the Quran on my phone at Coachella and technically I’m a Muslim now!! Life is so beautiful, we’re all in this together!!”

Lady, the only thing you’re submitting to is a $9 matcha and a ring-light.

If you’re gonna cosplay Islam:

✅Cover them shoulders (no more tank-top Sharia)

✅No voting (bye-bye Kamala sticker)

✅No speaking unless your husband allows it (good luck at book club)

✅Trade the Stanley cup for a burqa

Spoiler: She’ll last 4 minutes before screaming “THIS IS MISOGYNY!” while ordering DoorDash in yoga pants.

White girls: It’s OK to love granola, Taylor Swift, and not converting for TikTok clout. Embrace the beige, God made you basic for a reason! 😂

Tag your Chloe. Save a nation.

👉https://x.com/RenzTom/status/1984853824188641728

Men's Hormone Support

👉https://globalhealing.com/pages/tom-renz?uid=155&oid=26&affid=5711154

There comes a point in every man’s life when the energy dips, the focus blurs, and the fire starts to fade a little. ⚡️

It’s not weakness. It’s biology. But it doesn’t have to define you.

Taking care of your hormones, your mind, and your body isn’t about vanity. It’s about vitality. It’s about showing up stronger for yourself, your family, your purpose. 💪

You can age powerfully. You can feel sharp, driven, and alive again. 🔥

Start listening to what your body’s been trying to tell you.

Support Renz Law