Good vs Evil In America

America truly is at a crossroads. We are seeing the implementation of universal digital ID, nothing coming from Washington, D.C. is trustworthy at all, we see cartels luring pregnant women in with promises of abortion only to murder them and their babies and sell their organs, and Bill Gates is getting White House invitations instead of investigations. Things are a mess, and I keep hearing folks say all we’re doing is winning, I don’t see it. I’m hoping this changes, but hope isn’t enough. We, the people, need to demand more from our elected officials.

First off, let’s talk about the digital ID nightmare that’s unfolding right under our noses. The Real ID Act, updated through the Real ID Modernization Act, is ushering in a universal digital identity system that’s nothing short of a dystopian disaster. This isn’t just about driver’s licenses; it’s about biometric data collection, mobile driver’s licenses (MDLs), and tying your entire existence, your medical records, your vaccine status, your financial transactions, to a digital leash. According to the regulations in 6 CFR Part 37, this data will be shared across states through a shadowy public-private partnership, with no transparency on who’s handling it or where it’s going. This is a stepping stone to vaccine passports, social credit scores, and total control. Your digital wallet, tied to cryptocurrency and anti-money laundering laws, will track every penny you spend. If you think this won’t be weaponized to silence dissent, think again. Remember when the Biden administration labeled parents at school board meetings as domestic terrorists? This system could lock you out of your own money for stepping out of line.

And it’s not just adults at risk. Parental rights are under siege. I’m working on cases right now where kids are being medically kidnapped and forcibly vaccinated under the guise of “medical necessity.” This isn’t theoretical, it’s happening. The digital ID will make it easier for the state to track your kids’ vaccination status and intervene if you don’t comply. This is a direct assault on freedom, and it’s being rolled out at lightning speed. Most Americans are blissfully unaware, when I asked an audience recently, not a single hand went up when I inquired who knew about digital ID in the U.S.

Then there’s the broader assault on our way of life. There’s a disturbing trend in medical education, citing Dr. Shawn Baker’s findings from his continuing medical education (CME) courses. The material dismisses diet and exercise for weight loss as requiring “an extraordinary degree of privilege,” pushing drugs instead. They’re even promoting “medication underuse headache,” a concept so new it lacks treatment protocols, yet it’s being pushed by so-called experts like Dr. John Rapoport from UCLA. This is Big Pharma’s playbook: medicate first, ask questions later. And don’t get me started on vaccines. Riley Gaines raised a critical point on X, noting that while pregnant women are told to avoid fish due to mercury, babies are injected with vaccines containing high levels of mercury and aluminum, up to 300 times the FDA’s recommended amount. Why are we poisoning our kids and calling it healthcare?

The evil doesn’t stop there. Tulsi Gabbard’s clip exposes a horrific reality: a CJNG cartel-affiliated trafficker, “La Diablo,” was luring pregnant women with promises of abortions, only to perform illegal C-sections, harvest organs, and sell newborns. This is pure wickedness, and yet, instead of accountability, we see figures like Bill Gates cozying up to the White House. Meanwhile, our skies are being poisoned with chemtrails, though, as Ann Vandersteel noted on X, they’ve decreased during the government shutdown, pointing to an unconstitutional shadow state at work. Even our environment is under attack, with estrogen-like chemicals and atrazine in our water supply, waging a war on testosterone and men’s health.

On the tech front, we played a clip of a Chinese robot with eerie balance and dexterity, a stark reminder that AI and robotics are poised to replace nearly every job, from trades to white-collar work. I’m proposing a Protect Human Jobs Act to shield workers from this takeover, because universal basic income isn’t a solution, it’s a trap to make us dependent on the state. Yuval Noah Harari’s vision of a future where “useless eaters” smoke pot and play video games is not what we’re fighting for.

And here’s a wild card: quantum mechanics. Recent experiments suggest time doesn’t move linearly but folds on itself, with future events affecting the past. To me, this complexity screams intelligent design, but it also underscores how little we understand about the forces shaping our world, both physical and political.

Folks, we’re not winning. Babies are being kidnapped, our freedoms are eroding, and our leaders are either complicit or clueless. Trump’s slowing things down, but his advisors are pushing digital ID, and complacency among his supporters is letting it slide. We need to fight, by raising awareness, demanding accountability, and pushing to repeal laws like the Real ID Act. Support our efforts at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw and TomRenz.com, because this battle requires all hands on deck. We’re up against a Great Reset juggernaut, but with faith, grit, and action, we can swing an axe into the skull of tyranny.

Renz Law