What Could Be Causing the Rise In Cancer & The Christian Genocide No one Will Talk About

Today we cut straight to the heart of two crises: exploding cancer rates across America, with real data being withheld from the public, and the most abhorrent cover-up on the planet, the ongoing Christian genocide happening in Nigeria. While the real data is being withheld, it appears cancer rates are exploding across the country. Why and what do we do about it? Then I sit down with my friend Judd Saul and discuss the ongoing Christian genocide.

The American Cancer Society projects over two million new cases in the United States for 2024 alone, a record high that signals something profoundly wrong. Projections for 2025 climb even higher, to 2,041,910 diagnoses and 618,120 deaths, with incidence rates rising 0.6 percent to three percent annually for six of the top ten cancers, including breast, pancreas, uterine, prostate, liver in females, kidney, and HPV-linked oral cancers.

These are not mere statistics; they represent families shattered and lives stolen prematurely. Why the surge? Official narratives point to aging populations and lifestyle factors, but the withholding of granular, post-2020 data raises serious questions about environmental toxins, vaccine impacts, and suppressed research. We know from CDC’s U.S. Cancer Statistics that coverage reached 100 percent of the population for diagnoses through 2022, yet transparency falters on emerging trends.

What are we not being told? Demand full disclosure from health agencies, support independent research, and prioritize detoxification, nutrition, and preventive screenings. This is not alarmism; it is a call to action grounded in authoritative data. Protect your health, question the gatekeepers, and hold leaders accountable.

Now, shifting to the global outrage that boils my blood: the systematic slaughter of Christians, a genocide unfolding in plain sight yet ignored by too many. We brought in our trusted friend Judd Saul to lay it bare, and the numbers are staggering. Nigeria stands as ground zero, accounting for a shocking portion of worldwide Christian persecution deaths. According to Open Doors’ World Watch List 2025, Nigeria ranks seventh among the most dangerous places for believers, with 3,100 Christians killed for their faith in the reporting period, amid attacks by Fulani militants and jihadist groups like Boko Haram that have displaced over 16.2 million Christians across sub-Saharan Africa, including high numbers from Nigeria.

Globally, 380 million Christians face high levels of persecution, and last year saw 4,476 faith-related killings, with Nigeria contributing the lion’s share. Judd detailed how 90 percent of such deaths over the last five years have struck in Nigeria, a systematic jihad by non-indigenous Fulani Muslims invading from the north, eradicating entire communities through a death by a thousand attacks. Last year alone, nearly 4,000 perished there; this year, the toll has surged past 7,000 since January, averaging dozens butchered daily in brutal raids on villages and churches.

This is not random violence or “farmer-herder clashes,” as some downplay it; it is targeted ethnic cleansing, with over 22,000 Christians killed from 2020 to 2023 per the Observatory for Religious Freedom in Africa.

Where is the international outcry? Where is U.S. leadership while billions in aid flow unchecked? Judd and I agree: expose the truth, pressure governments for intervention, and rally global prayer and support for our persecuted brothers and sisters. Organizations like EquippingThePersecuted.org are on the front lines, but we must amplify their work.

Stay vigilant, support the fight at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw, and join us tomorrow at 4 p.m. Eastern. God bless you all.

