The Primaries Are Key To Saving Our Country

Today’s show was a blunt reality check. Corruption in the United States is no longer hidden or subtle. It is right in our faces, and it is time for people who actually care about freedom to activate and unite. Not around empty slogans or political theater, but around one simple truth: the uniparty is real, and it is rotting this country from the inside out. This is not a Democrat vs. Republican problem anymore. Both parties, with very few exceptions, are broken. Congress is corrupt to a degree that should scare every American, and the only path forward is to start cleaning house through primaries and grassroots pressure.

With our special guest, Robert Netzly we talked about why blindly backing political insiders is a losing strategy. When Republican leadership endorses known sellouts while serious questions swirl around things like Ukraine money, foreign kickbacks, and endless war funding, that is not America First. That is business as usual. Winning means beating Democrats who are openly corrupt and replacing establishment Republicans with real MAGA candidates who are willing to fight. Loyalty to a letter next to a name is not loyalty to the country. The people have to take responsibility for who represents them, and that starts now.

This episode was a call to action. Not for division, not for apathy, and not for falling in line behind corrupt leadership. It was about unity against the uniparty and reclaiming a government that answers to voters instead of donors, foreign interests, and backroom deals.

Show Sponsors:

Renz's Peptides

👉 https://makewellness.com/632761/Shopping/Share?promo=give10

Power Up With Metabolic Matrix™

Whether you are a pro athlete, a busy parent, or someone just trying to feel normal again, FIT’s Metabolic Matrix™ is designed to support strength, energy, and recovery. It promotes muscle protein synthesis, helps reduce fatigue, supports endurance, and aids healthy aging by supporting NAD+ levels and cellular energy. If you are tired of running on empty, this is worth a look.

Support all of Tom’s sponsors and partners at TomRenz.com/Affiliates

Global Healing

🔗 https://globalhealing.com/pages/tom-renz

Tom Renz has partnered with Global Healing to support health sovereignty through the Global Wellness Forum. From men’s hormone support to brain health, detox, and cellular repair, these are tools to help you take back control of your health.

Upgrade to Paid:



Short summaries cover the surface. Paid subscribers get full investigations, legal analysis, source documents, and deep dives that expose corruption in detail. If you want the whole picture and not just the headlines, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

Renz Lawfare

Support the Fight:



Independent legal work and real investigations are expensive and necessary. If you value accountability and truth, please consider supporting the work directly.

👉 GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw

Your support makes this fight possible.

Share