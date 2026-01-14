Medical Kidnapping & CPS Corruption

Today’s show was one of those episodes where you sit back and realize just how upside down our systems have gotten. We dug into what happens when Child Protective Services operates behind a wall of secrecy, with too little transparency and almost no accountability, even in a state like Oklahoma where you would expect common sense and child protection to be nonnegotiable.

I brought on Katy from v1sut.com, an investigative reporter who has been tracking a case involving a little boy named Lincoln Lachman, and her timeline was as disturbing as it was detailed. The core allegation is that DHS removed a healthy newborn from parents who tested clean, withheld key medical information from the court, and then placed the child into a home that never should have passed basic scrutiny, while shutting out relatives who were ready and able to take him. We talked about how the system can move fast when it wants custody, but becomes nearly impossible to challenge once it has your child, because the process is designed to presume DHS is right and parents are guilty until proven otherwise.

From there, we covered a chain of alleged red flags and failures that no functional child welfare system should tolerate. Katy described ignored warning signs, workers being blocked when they tried to intervene, and procedural games that appear designed to keep the child in a placement regardless of safety concerns or statutory safeguards. The point was not partisan and it was not theoretical. This is about children, and about a bureaucracy that can destroy families behind closed doors, then hide behind the very privacy rules that were supposedly created to protect kids.

Show Sponsor:

Methylene Blue

Earth Harmony - Ultimate Methylene Blue

🔗 Shop here: https://www.earthharmony.com/?ref=RENZ

💥 Use code: RENZ10 for 10% off

🧠 Ultimate Methylene Blue — Energy Starts at the Cellular Level

If brain fog, low focus, or mental fatigue are slowing you down, Ultimate Methylene Blue helps support mitochondrial function, the power source behind your brain’s energy and clarity.

Formulated with 99.99% USP / pharmaceutical-grade methylene blue, plus:

• Vitamin C for stability & absorption

• Organic Berberine to support cellular signaling

• Chlorophyllin + Chlorophyll to promote detox pathways

Why people love it

✔️ Supports mental clarity & focus

✔️ Helps optimize cognitive energy

✔️ No fillers or junk, just clean, effective ingredients

🏭 Made in Phoenix, AZ

Share

Support the fight:

If you value independent legal work, real investigations, and a willingness to take on corruption no matter where it lives, please consider supporting the work directly. You can contribute at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw and help fund the legal battles that others are too afraid to take on.

Support Renz Lawfare

Upgrade to Paid:

If you are reading this on the free feed, consider upgrading to a paid subscription. Free subscribers get short summaries and highlights, but the full deep dives, legal analysis, documents, and extended investigations are reserved for paid members. That deeper work simply cannot live inside a brief recap.

Upgrading directly supports the research, legal work, and investigations that expose corruption rather than just talking about it.