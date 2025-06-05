Child Abuse! A Doctor Speaks Out About Transitioning Kids

People largely realize that transitioning kids is basically child abuse but very few realize how awful it really is. Today we talk with Dr. Melanie Crites-Bachert - a pelvic reconstructive surgeon about what this really looks like. Imagine maiming your child like that! This is horrific on a monumental scale and I cannot wait to share this interview with you.

Today’s show is personal for me, diving into the horrific child abuse tied to so-called gender-affirming surgeries. I brought on Dr. Melanie Crites-Bechert, a pelvic reconstructive surgery expert, to expose the irreversible damage these procedures cause. We’re talking mutilation of healthy organs, leaving kids with no chance at normal sexual function or biological parenthood. It’s barbaric, permanent, and pushed on children who can’t consent, driven by garbage Dutch studies on just 70 hand-picked kids, lacking controls or long-term data. Dr. Melanie broke down the gruesome details: for girls, clitorises are flipped to mimic a non-functional micro-penis; for boys, scrotums are inverted, sometimes mixed with colon tissue, creating a bacteria-ridden wound, not a vagina. Up to 75% lose sexual function, and complications like fistulas can leave kids with urine or stool bags for life. This is a $120 million industry between 2019 and 2023, a cash cow for Big Pharma and surgeons, with Planned Parenthood jumping in. We’re seeing buyer’s remorse, with detransitioner lawsuits piling up. The suicide myth? A Finnish study shows no difference when mental health is factored in, and a New York study was buried for inconvenient results.

We also touched on Bobby Kennedy’s CDC move to stop recommending vaccines for pregnant women and kids, a step forward, but they’re still on the schedule. GameStop’s $500 million Bitcoin buy raised eyebrows, and rumors swirl that DOGE cuts are heading to Congress next week, though I’m skeptical they’ll act. Parents, protect your kids from this social media-fueled madness; 80% of kids naturally outgrow gender confusion by puberty. Get involved, speak out, and don’t let fear silence you. Enjoy the show, this one is important to share with your friends and family. We must protect our kids!

The Irreversible Effects of Hormone Therapy on Youth “Because a lot of people say, well, yeah, I'm just gonna put on some hormones, we can undo that. You can't. When you start disrupting, particularly a prepubescent child, when you disrupt their natural development in that way, there are a lot of side effects, including permanent sexual dysfunction. And the inability to make babies, if you're a boy, you're not going to develop into a full-grown man. You're going to develop into something less. So if you want to change, you missed your opportunity. And if you're a woman, you're going to grow into something much bigger and more manly than you ever would want to be if you were a woman. Can you talk to me about some of those side effects and some of the permanent nature of some of that stuff? Because that's critical.” “So, you know, probably the biggest one is the maldevelopment of sex organs. So if you are taking you know, a developing body and you are subjecting it to the opposite set of hormones, the sexual organs are basically going to shrivel. They're going to atrophy and atrophy is a, you know, is a polite way of saying they're going to shrivel up.”

