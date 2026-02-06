Epstein, Accountability, Corruption: America At A Crossroads

Today’s show was a hard look at a country that is drifting toward moral bankruptcy, and I am not going to sugarcoat it. We opened with the Epstein files and the simple reality that the DOJ is still sitting on millions of pages while the public gets drip fed fragments. When you are talking about crimes against children, there is no acceptable excuse for delay, deflection, or selective transparency. If the government will not prosecute the most powerful people when the facts warrant it, then we do not have equal justice. We have a permission structure for elites and a hammer for everyone else.

From there I brought on Matthew McWhorter, a former corporate attorney whose path to faith ran straight through evidence and intellectual honesty. His story is not a sentimental altar call. It is a methodical inquiry that started with a medical crisis and a simple question: what if I actually read the books I was named after. That journey turned into a serious investigation into biblical canon, competing traditions, and the historical record of the early Church. We talked about his book, Canon Crossfire, and why the canon question matters because it forces people to stop settling for slogans and start dealing with the underlying evidence. We also discussed something our culture has largely forgotten: the earliest Christians accepted persecution as the price of conviction, and that kind of costly belief is difficult to fake.

After Matthew, we pivoted back into the political reality that feeds the corruption machine. I broke down a massive spending bill that keeps funding the very policies voters were told would be dismantled. Foreign aid dollars continue to flow, refugee resettlement money keeps incentivizing the wrong outcomes, censorship infrastructure remains funded, and even the surveillance state keeps getting upgrades. I also touched on the SAVE Act. I support securing elections, but the way these bills are written often feels intentionally weak, just strong enough for talking points and just soft enough to preserve the status quo. The conclusion was blunt: if you want change, the primaries are where accountability still exists.

Guest: Matthew McWhorter

A retired corporate attorney who moved from skepticism to belief through a lawyer’s approach to evidence, history, and biblical canon. His book, Canon Crossfire: Does the Protestant Bible Blow Up the Case for Christianity?, argues for consistency in how Christians evaluate the canon and makes the case that dismissing certain books may weaken the broader argument many Protestants use to defend the New Testament. He shares resources and a free preview at CanonCrossfire.com. All proceeds are donated.

