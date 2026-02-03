Law, Housing, & Even Epstein Wants to Unknow About Bill Gates’ Pen!s

The President’s comments about keeping home prices high deserve a serious response. I understand the instinct to protect homeowners from watching their equity evaporate, but the way this was framed matters because the math matters. If home prices keep rising while wages do not, then “higher value” becomes a paper number that mostly shows up in higher property taxes and a market that fewer people can actually afford to enter. Distorted demand puts upward pressure on prices, and a housing market detached from income is not sustainable for working families or for the next generation trying to buy their first home.

I was joined by my friend Dr. Mark Sherwood. With his law enforcement background, he offered a clear and practical view of what happens when riots are organized, leadership is weak, and agencies are forced into impossible situations without proper coordination or training. We also shifted into health and wellness, specifically peptides. The point is simple: not all peptides are the same, delivery matters, quality matters, and blanket claims that “peptides are dangerous” are usually ignorance dressed up as certainty. Mark broke down what peptides are, how they function in the body, and why working with a trained clinician matters.

We also covered updates related to the Epstein files and the broader pattern of power, influence, and corruption that keeps showing up in modern American life. The conclusion is straightforward: accountability is not optional, and the primaries are where the base can still enforce it. If we want results, we have to stop rewarding the same people who promise big and then govern small.

Show Sponsor:

Kingdom Fuel



Dr. Mark and Dr. Michelle Sherwood are my doctors, and I trust them with my health. They run an exceptional practice that blends conventional medicine with serious natural medicine the way it should be done. If you go to sherwood.tv/tomrenz, you can make an appointment and get real medical guidance, including prescription grade support and their peptide expertise. Use code RENZ at checkout for 20% off.

Support the Work:

Support Renz Lawfare

I spend well over half my time on free work because I care about this country and the future our kids inherit. If you want me to keep doing it without being owned by any party, any donor class, or any foreign interest, support the fight at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw.

Upgrade to Paid:

If you want the full uncensored analysis, deeper dives, and the material that gets us into the real details, upgrade to a paid subscription. That support helps keep the work independent and consistent.