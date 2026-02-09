Who’s Running Our Country & What Can We Do About It?

The American people are watching a justice system that protects the powerful and ignores the crimes that matter most. The Epstein files were supposed to represent accountability at the highest levels. Instead, we got delays, redactions, and excuses. When millions of pages exist and the public still cannot see who did what, people are right to conclude that the system is circling the wagons. That is not transparency. That is institutional self protection.

The Department of Justice is a complete failure. The job of DOJ is not public relations. It is not damage control. It is prosecution where the evidence leads. When the most politically sensitive cases stall while everyday Americans are prosecuted aggressively, it sends a message that there are two standards of justice. That perception is not coming from nowhere. It is coming from repeated inaction where action should be obvious. A justice system that refuses to pursue elite criminality while demanding strict compliance from citizens is a system that is losing legitimacy.

This ties directly into the broader political moment heading into the midterms. Election integrity, border policy, public corruption, and institutional accountability are not fringe issues. They are kitchen table issues because they determine whether citizens believe their country still operates under the rule of law. When leadership fails to follow through, the base does not get energized. It gets angry and discouraged. That is a political reality, not a talking point.

Patriots cannot afford to disengage just because institutions are failing. The answer to corruption and weakness at the top is not apathy. It is pressure. It is participation. It is holding every officeholder accountable, including the ones who claim to be on your side. If the people who love this country stop pushing, the people who are comfortable with decline will keep running the table.

Show Sponsors and Health Tools:

Global Healing Men’s Hormone Support

A natural formula designed to support healthy testosterone levels, energy, focus, and overall male vitality. It is one of the core products I personally use as part of my routine.

Men's Hormone Support

MAKE Wellness Oral Peptides

These bioactive precision peptides are formulated to support energy, recovery, hydration, metabolism, and mental clarity. Products like FIT, LEAN, and HYDRATED are designed to work together as a stack to support performance and long term wellness when paired with good nutrition, movement, and sleep.

Renz's Peptides

Support the Work:

If you value independent voices that are willing to ask hard questions and challenge power wherever it sits, please support the work directly. Contribute at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw. These legal and investigative fights are expensive, time consuming, and necessary. Your support keeps this work going.

Renz Ethical Lawfare

Upgrade to Paid:

Free followers get short summaries. Paid subscribers get the deep dives, full analysis, and the research that goes well beyond the surface. Upgrading also directly supports the work and helps fund the time, investigation, and legal battles behind it.