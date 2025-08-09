Why Do We Ignore Christian Genocide & Why Is Trump Back to Denying Epstein?

Judd Saul joins us today to discuss the ongoing Christian genocide. In many countries around the world Christians are not just persecuted, they are killed. While we continually hear about the persecution of so many groups - no one seems to acknowledge or care when it happens to Christians… why? Today we are talking about that and we are also going to ask about the very weird decision by Trump to change positions on Epstein (for the 3 millionth time) and again promote the the greatest failure in the history of public health - Operation Warp Speed.

I find myself reflecting with a heavy heart on the grave injustices faced by our Christian brothers and sisters, particularly in Nigeria, where the persecution of the faithful has reached harrowing levels. My guest, Judd Saul, a dedicated missionary and founder of equippingthepersecuted.org, shared a sobering account of the relentless violence inflicted upon Christian communities. Nigeria, as he revealed, accounts for 90% of Christian persecution deaths worldwide over the past five years, a statistic that underscores the scale of this tragedy. The radical Islamic terrorists, primarily of the Fulani tribe, driven by a Wahhabist ideology, have systematically targeted Christian villages, committing atrocities such as the Father’s Day Massacre on June 13, where 280 Christians were brutally killed, many burned alive. These acts of terror, coupled with the Nigerian government’s complicity through inaction, paint a grim picture of a society where the faithful are left defenseless, their cries for justice ignored by both local authorities and the global community.

The silence of institutions, including my own Catholic Church, weighs heavily on my conscience. While the Church often speaks out against various forms of persecution, it remains disturbingly reticent about the genocide of Christians, a failure that betrays the very principles of compassion and justice we are called to uphold. Judd’s organization, with its 115 Nigerian staff members, operates tirelessly on the ground, providing medical aid to victims of machete and gunshot wounds, supporting displaced families in squalid IDP camps, and issuing terror alerts that have saved thousands of lives. Yet, they receive no substantial support from major denominations or governments, relying solely on private donations. This lack of institutional backing, coupled with the political correctness that stifles even courageous bishops who dare to speak out, reveals a deeper corruption, a reluctance to confront the reality of radical Islam’s role in these atrocities. The Church’s hesitation to acknowledge this truth, perhaps out of fear of backlash or financial ties, is a profound moral failing that demands introspection and reform.

Beyond the crisis in Nigeria, I am compelled to address the troubling persistence of misguided policies and narratives closer to home. The continued defense of Operation Warp Speed, a program that has eroded public trust in healthcare due to its association with harmful mRNA vaccines, is a perplexing misstep. The evidence of its failures, public health crises and loss of confidence in medical systems, should prompt a candid reckoning, yet it remains a point of contention. Similarly, the dismissal of the Epstein case as a hoax, despite decades of evidence of heinous crimes, reflects a troubling denial of accountability among the powerful. These issues, while distinct, share a common thread: a refusal to confront uncomfortable truths, whether they involve global persecution or domestic policy failures. As Christians, we are called to stand firm against evil, to protect the innocent, and to speak truth without fear.

I urge my listeners to support Judd’s mission at equippingthepersecuted.org, to pray for those risking their lives to help the persecuted, and to demand action from our leaders. In a fallen world, we cannot afford to be silent; we must be the voice for those who suffer and the shield for those under attack.

I’m also sharing something I wrote in July of 2023 on my faith and how it has made me the warrior I am in the fight for freedom:

Christianity & the Fight for Freedom Tom Renz · July 28, 2023 Since I started the freedom fight I have done my best to give glory to God and remember the reason for the success we are having against our enemies. The fight has been difficult, but during the toughest times I’ve found God carrying me despite my many shortcomings (I’m not perfect but the big man’s forgive… Read full story

The Horrors of the Father’s Day Massacre They come in and commit acts of terror, horrible, horrible things. And the people are fleeing for their lives. Fleeing because if they don't those sorts of things happen to their families too and unfortunately the first people to to encounter these people are usually end up dead or worse and I mean so is that kind of what's happening? Well that's exactly what's happening uh you know um they they don't care I mean men women children the elderly uh they don't discriminate. There was a really horrific attack that just happened on June 13th called the Father's Day Massacre where 280 Christians were killed in one incident and over half of them were burned alive. They went in shooting their guns and people were afraid to come outside because they're shooting their guns. But then they went and they poured petrol and fuel into the windows of these houses and started setting them on fire and burning people alive. And if they tried escaping, then they were met with machetes and hacked to death. And it didn't matter. Men, women, children, they were all slaughtered. And they were burning entire families alive. And that's the reality of what happens. And to this day, the perpetrators have not been dealt with. The Nigerian government says, this is a terrible tragedy. We need everybody to get along. And they're doing nothing.

Learn more about the persecution of Christians in Nigeria: https://equippingthepersecuted.org

Watch the full documentary on the Father's Day attack: https://youtu.be/kfFs3HyT7RQ?feature=shared

