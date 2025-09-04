RFK vs the CDC & Deep State?

Bobby is moving and I’m hopeful. Things are a long ways from perfect but we are seeing a crazy number of things happen. From career crooks at HHS getting fired to pulling “vaccine” designations from some mRNA there are a lot of positives. That said there is an immense amount of pushback and it is coordinated. Now is the time for MAHA to unite and flex. Washington has no choice but to listen. The midterms are coming and without MAHA the GOP will get crushed. Trump knows this and so does Congress. Time for MAHA to demand more and triple down on the fight.

We begin today’s show with a warning about the resurgence of control mechanisms reminiscent of the COVID-19 era. I share a few reports, such as one from End Time Headlines, indicating that certain officials in California are pushing for mask mandates again. Are you kidding me?! From a legal and societal perspective, this is alarming. The attempt to reimpose restrictions, metaphorically described as “digital masks,” suggests a broader agenda of surveillance and control. This is not merely a public health issue but a battle for the soul of America, where individual liberties are at stake. The evidence is mounting: studies now confirm that mRNA vaccines may permanently alter genes and are linked to “turbo cancers,” validating concerns I’ve raised for years. Yet, despite these wins in exposing truth, the fight is far from over. The persistence of these policies demands that we triple down on our efforts, complacency is not an option.

Then we transition to the legal and ethical quagmire surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, and my profound frustration with the systemic cover-up of his crimes. From a jurisprudential standpoint, the failure to release the Epstein files, despite calls from survivors and legislative efforts like Representative Thomas Massey’s bill, raises serious questions about justice and accountability. As an attorney, I find it unconscionable that powerful individuals implicated in child trafficking and abuse remain shielded. The recent release of a “missing minute” of footage showing officers approaching Epstein’s cell only deepens suspicions of foul play. Legally, the obstruction of transparency violates the principles of justice and due process. I passionately advocated for the release of these files, arguing that no one, billionaires, politicians, or otherwise, should be above the law. The survivors’ push to compile their own list of names shows the urgency of this issue, and I proposed they consider crowdfunding for private security to protect their efforts.

Then we have the absolutely corrupt CDC. From a legal perspective, the CDC’s structure is problematic: it operates as a dual entity with a government agency and a 501(c)(3) foundation authorized under 42 U.S.C. § 280e-11. This foundation allows Big Pharma, Big Tech, and Big Ag to funnel money through “directed donations,” effectively buying influence over research outcomes. Such arrangements, while technically legal, skirt ethical boundaries and undermine public trust. These funds support studies designed to favor corporate interests, often without placebo controls, and provide lavish perks to CDC employees, like luxury travel, without direct compensation. This is legalized corruption, where bureaucrats are insulated by the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978 and Fifth Amendment protections, making it nearly impossible to fire them without extensive due process. These legal barriers, compounded by whistleblower protections and union rules, create a fortress of bureaucratic resistance.

I admire Kennedy’s credentials and his long-standing fight for health freedom. However, he faces a Herculean task. Reports indicate that HHS employees refused his requests for data, and there are unverified claims of data destruction. This insubordination highlights the deep-state entrenchment within federal agencies. Legally, Kennedy’s inability to fire career bureaucrats, protected by the same laws that shield CDC employees, limits his ability to enact change. Despite this, he has made strides: canceling a Moderna mRNA contract, firing corrupt CDC advisory panel members, and shifting vaccine policies toward evidence-based standards. However, his continued support for mRNA as a therapeutic (not a vaccine) is a strategic compromise. By reclassifying mRNA products, he opens the door to lawsuits, bypassing the vaccine compensation program established in 1986. This legal maneuver could be pivotal, though it falls short of eliminating mRNA technologies.

From a legal and political perspective, Trump’s acknowledgment that he was misled during Operation Warp Speed is significant. He was deceived by highly credentialed scientists, bought by Big Pharma, presenting manipulated data. I understand why Trump, under time constraints and pressure, trusted these “experts” over less credentialed voices like mine. However, his dismissal of the Epstein files as a “Democrat hoax” is misguided and echoes the same manipulation. The release of only 3% new material in the 30,000 pages of Epstein documents suggests deliberate obfuscation by the Justice Department. This pattern of deceit underscores the need for relentless advocacy.

I see the legal structures, Civil Service protections, corporate influence over agencies, and obstructed justice, enabling systemic corruption. Yet, victories are emerging, and with continued pressure from the “MAHA” movement and leaders like Kennedy, we can shift the tide. The fight for truth and justice is arduous, but it’s one we cannot afford to lose.

Why Can't Trump Just Fire Bureaucrats? And so you say, well, why doesn't Trump fire everybody? I mean, Trump's your fired guy, right? Well, He can't. He can't. I want to talk real quickly about what it takes to fire a career bureaucrat. Now, you've got to understand there's a huge difference between a political appointee and a career bureaucrat. A political appointee, Trump has the authority to fire at will, right? But the bureaucrats, absolutely not. The president himself cannot fire a bureaucrat without cause. What's that mean? Well, there's two big things that go on. If you want to fire a bureaucrat in DC, you have to look at both the Civil Service Reform Act and the Fifth Amendment. Bear with me here, folks. The Civil Service Reform Act in 1978. right. And it says that federal employees are protected. They can't be fired. They're all under the merit system. Right. So you can't fire a federal worker whose job is vested. Unless you go through this whole thing, you have to show that it's based on objective criteria like misconduct or whatever. It can’t be political motives. They can sue if it looks like it's political motives. So if Trump comes in and fires everybody because they work for Biden, that qualifies as a political motive. You can't do that.

